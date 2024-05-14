The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, has considered and approved for consolidation of entire authorised, issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company, such that 5 (Five) fully paid up Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Re. 2/- (Rupee Two only) each are consolidated into 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share f ace value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each. Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024, has fixed the Record Date on Wednesday, the 12th day of June, 2024, for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of Consolidation of Equity Shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs.2/- each to Face Value of Rs.10/- each. The resolution for Consolidation of equity shares has been approved by the shareholders in the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14.05.2024. This is for your information and records. Regards, For Colorchips New Media Limited Srinivasa Rao Kakkera Compliance Officer Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Colorchips New Media Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Consolidation of the Equity Shares of the Company. Trading members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Equity Shares of the Company, as per details given below: COMPANY NAME CODE Colorchips New Media Ltd (540023) RECORD DATE 12.06.2024 PURPOSE Consolidation of existing Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each to ONE Equity Share of Rs.10/- each. NO DEALINGS FROM 12/06/2024 DR-651/2024-2025 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.06.2024) Source:NSDL Date:18.06.2024 In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240605-13 dated June 05, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Trading in the consolidated Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs.10/- each of Colorchips New Media Ltd (Scrip Code: 540023) will be resumed w.e.f. 18th July, 2024 (DR-675/2024-2025).: Company Name & Scrip Code Colorchips New Media Ltd (540023) New ISIN No. INE621I01042 Market Lot 1 (One) Remarks Consolidation of Equity Shares from Rs.2/- fully paid up to Rs.10/- fully paid up. The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company will be valid for transactions on the Exchange on or after 18th July, 2024 (DR-675/2024-2025). Note: Trading in the equity shares of Colorchips New Media Ltd will be commenced on consolidated face value of Rs. 10/- each. Trading Members are therefore requested to take abundant precautions while mentioning the rates for the equity shares of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.07.2024)