1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, CUPID LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CUPID LTD. (530843) RECORD DATE 04.04.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 04/04/2024 DR-605/2024-2025 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE509F01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/04/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.03.2024)