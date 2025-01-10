Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.45
7.45
7.45
7.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
153.42
140.48
122
141.12
Net Worth
160.87
147.93
129.45
148.57
Minority Interest
Debt
18.93
38.21
21.72
20.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.25
10.8
14.59
9.71
Total Liabilities
191.05
196.94
165.76
178.46
Fixed Assets
134.18
139.71
107.42
105.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.95
0.84
0.85
4.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.39
17.46
25.15
20.27
Networking Capital
36.11
30.54
26.49
32.86
Inventories
16.66
19.17
22.81
24.47
Inventory Days
68.33
91.68
Sundry Debtors
22.45
26.72
17.63
23.77
Debtor Days
52.81
89.05
Other Current Assets
19.61
23.95
28.71
33
Sundry Creditors
-16.92
-31.14
-29.78
-40.12
Creditor Days
89.21
150.31
Other Current Liabilities
-5.68
-8.15
-12.88
-8.26
Cash
6.42
8.39
5.85
15.38
Total Assets
191.05
196.94
165.76
178.46
