iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Nine Monthly Results

373.45
(-0.15%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

98.18

141.48

90.57

65.44

80.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

98.18

141.48

90.57

65.44

80.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.11

15.4

3.48

3.51

2.27

Total Income

121.29

156.88

94.05

68.95

83.07

Total Expenditure

94.68

130.67

104.18

122.08

86.53

PBIDT

26.61

26.21

-10.13

-53.13

-3.46

Interest

2.62

1.98

1.26

7.43

7.77

PBDT

23.99

24.23

-11.39

-60.56

-11.23

Depreciation

6.94

5.29

5.06

6.87

7.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.37

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

4.19

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

12.49

18.94

-16.45

-67.43

-18.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.81

19.51

-16.65

-66.01

-17.1

Extra-ordinary Items

16.02

10.27

0

-49.32

-4

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.21

9.24

-16.65

-16.69

-13.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

17.19

26.19

-22.34

-88.6

-22.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.45

7.45

7.45

7.45

7.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.1

18.52

-11.18

-81.18

-4.28

PBDTM(%)

24.43

17.12

-12.57

-92.54

-13.89

PATM(%)

12.72

13.38

-18.16

-103.04

-22.66

Dai-ichi Karkari: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.