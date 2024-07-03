Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
98.18
141.48
90.57
65.44
80.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.18
141.48
90.57
65.44
80.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.11
15.4
3.48
3.51
2.27
Total Income
121.29
156.88
94.05
68.95
83.07
Total Expenditure
94.68
130.67
104.18
122.08
86.53
PBIDT
26.61
26.21
-10.13
-53.13
-3.46
Interest
2.62
1.98
1.26
7.43
7.77
PBDT
23.99
24.23
-11.39
-60.56
-11.23
Depreciation
6.94
5.29
5.06
6.87
7.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.37
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
4.19
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
12.49
18.94
-16.45
-67.43
-18.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.81
19.51
-16.65
-66.01
-17.1
Extra-ordinary Items
16.02
10.27
0
-49.32
-4
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.21
9.24
-16.65
-16.69
-13.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.19
26.19
-22.34
-88.6
-22.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.45
7.45
7.45
7.45
7.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.1
18.52
-11.18
-81.18
-4.28
PBDTM(%)
24.43
17.12
-12.57
-92.54
-13.89
PATM(%)
12.72
13.38
-18.16
-103.04
-22.66
