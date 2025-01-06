iifl-logo-icon 1
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Cash Flow Statement

367.35
(-7.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Dai-ichi Karkari FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-20.58

-24.97

-20.94

16.37

Depreciation

-6.8

-8.51

-9.46

-4.47

Tax paid

0

-7.39

0

-4.39

Working capital

-14.95

9.88

-12.05

16.76

Other operating items

Operating

-42.33

-30.99

-42.45

24.27

Capital expenditure

7.53

-44.84

76.66

78.12

Free cash flow

-34.8

-75.83

34.21

102.39

Equity raised

279.7

182.51

247.54

241.57

Investing

-4

3.1

-19.64

-22.56

Financing

1.76

-87.96

31.86

73.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

242.66

21.82

293.97

394.56

