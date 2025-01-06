Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-20.58
-24.97
-20.94
16.37
Depreciation
-6.8
-8.51
-9.46
-4.47
Tax paid
0
-7.39
0
-4.39
Working capital
-14.95
9.88
-12.05
16.76
Other operating items
Operating
-42.33
-30.99
-42.45
24.27
Capital expenditure
7.53
-44.84
76.66
78.12
Free cash flow
-34.8
-75.83
34.21
102.39
Equity raised
279.7
182.51
247.54
241.57
Investing
-4
3.1
-19.64
-22.56
Financing
1.76
-87.96
31.86
73.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
242.66
21.82
293.97
394.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.