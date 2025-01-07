Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
121.84
97.42
107.17
149.11
yoy growth (%)
25.06
-9.09
-28.12
18.36
Raw materials
-89.2
-67.34
-71.51
-94.69
As % of sales
73.21
69.12
66.72
63.5
Employee costs
-15.41
-14.76
-16.15
-15.01
As % of sales
12.64
15.15
15.06
10.06
Other costs
-35.6
-28.87
-24.59
-21.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.21
29.63
22.94
14.73
Operating profit
-18.37
-13.55
-5.08
17.44
OPM
-15.07
-13.9
-4.74
11.69
Depreciation
-6.8
-8.51
-9.46
-4.47
Interest expense
-1.49
-9.2
-10.24
-0.14
Other income
6.08
6.29
3.84
3.54
Profit before tax
-20.58
-24.97
-20.94
16.37
Taxes
0
-7.39
0
-4.39
Tax rate
0
29.59
0
-26.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-20.58
-32.36
-20.94
11.98
Exceptional items
4
82.15
-4
0
Net profit
-16.58
49.79
-24.94
11.98
yoy growth (%)
-133.29
-299.63
-308.18
-42.65
NPM
-13.6
51.1
-23.27
8.03
