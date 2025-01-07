iifl-logo-icon 1
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

375
(2.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

121.84

97.42

107.17

149.11

yoy growth (%)

25.06

-9.09

-28.12

18.36

Raw materials

-89.2

-67.34

-71.51

-94.69

As % of sales

73.21

69.12

66.72

63.5

Employee costs

-15.41

-14.76

-16.15

-15.01

As % of sales

12.64

15.15

15.06

10.06

Other costs

-35.6

-28.87

-24.59

-21.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.21

29.63

22.94

14.73

Operating profit

-18.37

-13.55

-5.08

17.44

OPM

-15.07

-13.9

-4.74

11.69

Depreciation

-6.8

-8.51

-9.46

-4.47

Interest expense

-1.49

-9.2

-10.24

-0.14

Other income

6.08

6.29

3.84

3.54

Profit before tax

-20.58

-24.97

-20.94

16.37

Taxes

0

-7.39

0

-4.39

Tax rate

0

29.59

0

-26.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-20.58

-32.36

-20.94

11.98

Exceptional items

4

82.15

-4

0

Net profit

-16.58

49.79

-24.94

11.98

yoy growth (%)

-133.29

-299.63

-308.18

-42.65

NPM

-13.6

51.1

-23.27

8.03

