Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Key Ratios

349.85
(5.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.06

-9.09

-28.12

18.36

Op profit growth

35.57

166.73

-129.12

-0.11

EBIT growth

21.37

60

-164.8

-40.15

Net profit growth

-135.57

-321.11

-267.91

-45.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-15.07

-13.9

-4.74

11.69

EBIT margin

-17.05

-17.57

-9.98

11.07

Net profit margin

-14.79

52.02

-21.38

9.15

RoCE

-10.75

-7.67

-4.41

8.38

RoNW

-2.81

8.73

-4.11

2.21

RoA

-2.33

5.67

-2.36

1.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-24.52

65.02

-33.48

16.08

Dividend per share

0

3

2.5

2.5

Cash EPS

-33.32

56.59

-43.45

12.32

Book value per share

201.17

228.78

160.57

213.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

-14.9

4.58

-5.22

24.61

P/CEPS

-10.96

5.26

-4.02

32.13

P/B

1.81

1.3

1.08

1.85

EV/EBIDTA

-20.61

-26.34

-189.48

17.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

28.07

0

-26.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.01

82.78

86.35

62.16

Inventory days

70.81

84.05

67.62

43.55

Creditor days

-90.98

-114.87

-105.56

-77.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

13.94

1.86

1.04

-117.92

Net debt / equity

0.1

0.02

0.87

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

-0.86

-0.35

-20.61

4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.21

-69.12

-66.72

-63.5

Employee costs

-12.64

-15.15

-15.06

-10.06

Other costs

-29.21

-29.63

-22.94

-14.73

