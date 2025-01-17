Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.06
-9.09
-28.12
18.36
Op profit growth
35.57
166.73
-129.12
-0.11
EBIT growth
21.37
60
-164.8
-40.15
Net profit growth
-135.57
-321.11
-267.91
-45.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-15.07
-13.9
-4.74
11.69
EBIT margin
-17.05
-17.57
-9.98
11.07
Net profit margin
-14.79
52.02
-21.38
9.15
RoCE
-10.75
-7.67
-4.41
8.38
RoNW
-2.81
8.73
-4.11
2.21
RoA
-2.33
5.67
-2.36
1.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-24.52
65.02
-33.48
16.08
Dividend per share
0
3
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
-33.32
56.59
-43.45
12.32
Book value per share
201.17
228.78
160.57
213.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
-14.9
4.58
-5.22
24.61
P/CEPS
-10.96
5.26
-4.02
32.13
P/B
1.81
1.3
1.08
1.85
EV/EBIDTA
-20.61
-26.34
-189.48
17.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
28.07
0
-26.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.01
82.78
86.35
62.16
Inventory days
70.81
84.05
67.62
43.55
Creditor days
-90.98
-114.87
-105.56
-77.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
13.94
1.86
1.04
-117.92
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.02
0.87
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
-0.86
-0.35
-20.61
4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.21
-69.12
-66.72
-63.5
Employee costs
-12.64
-15.15
-15.06
-10.06
Other costs
-29.21
-29.63
-22.94
-14.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.