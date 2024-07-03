Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹382
Prev. Close₹395.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.46
Day's High₹391.8
Day's Low₹364.1
52 Week's High₹799.2
52 Week's Low₹365
Book Value₹213.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)273.68
P/E308.98
EPS1.28
Divi. Yield0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.45
7.45
7.45
7.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
153.42
140.48
122
141.12
Net Worth
160.87
147.93
129.45
148.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
121.84
97.42
107.17
149.11
yoy growth (%)
25.06
-9.09
-28.12
18.36
Raw materials
-89.2
-67.34
-71.51
-94.69
As % of sales
73.21
69.12
66.72
63.5
Employee costs
-15.41
-14.76
-16.15
-15.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-20.58
-24.97
-20.94
16.37
Depreciation
-6.8
-8.51
-9.46
-4.47
Tax paid
0
-7.39
0
-4.39
Working capital
-14.95
9.88
-12.05
16.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.06
-9.09
-28.12
18.36
Op profit growth
35.57
166.73
-129.12
-0.11
EBIT growth
21.05
47.38
-164.8
-40.15
Net profit growth
-133.29
-299.63
-308.18
-42.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
131.58
183.94
121.84
97.42
107.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.58
183.94
121.84
97.42
107.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.37
16.71
8.39
136.41
3.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
S F Vakil
Non Executive Director
A H Jehangir
Managing Director
Meher Vakil
Independent Director
Ashok V Hiremath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Shah
Independent Director
CYRUS ADI BAGWADIA
Independent Director
BEHRAM MANECK SORABJI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dai-Ichi Karkaria Limited (DIK) was incorporated on 13 May 1960. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of specialty chemicals. The manufacturing activities of the Company are carried out from plants located at Dahej (Gujarat) and Kurkumbh (Maharashtra). The Company manufactures speciality chemicals has a tie-up with Matsumoto to manufacture spin finishes, which are used for imparting lubrication and anti-static properties to textile filaments and yarns. It is now expanding its production capacity from 750 tpa to 3000 tpa.DIK had set up a unit to manufacture certain bulk drugs omeprazole, menadione and calcium pentothenate, the last two will be manufactured in India for the first time. DIK is also setting up a unit to manufacture 600 tpa of polyacrylamide-based flocculents which are used for solid-liquid separation.The expansion cum Diversification plan for High Molecular Weight Flocculants Project at Kurkumbh has been successfully completed. Company had joint venture with project consultant for effluent treatment plants for increasing business. Company Bulk Drugs & Fine Chemical Projects for patented molecule processes were developed and were scaled up to commercial level by March-99. Company plans to start development of three new products in the pilot facility which is being upgraded presently to meet strict cGMP condition. Company also negotiating with foreign customer for product specific tie-ups in future. Company Spin fishes continue to do well & POY DTY finish has be
The Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹367.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd is ₹273.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd is 308.98 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd is ₹365 and ₹799.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.07%, 3 Years at -1.71%, 1 Year at -0.67%, 6 Month at -39.57%, 3 Month at -28.87% and 1 Month at -4.33%.
