Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Share Price

367.35
(-7.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open382
  • Day's High391.8
  • 52 Wk High799.2
  • Prev. Close395.5
  • Day's Low364.1
  • 52 Wk Low 365
  • Turnover (lac)24.46
  • P/E308.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value213.07
  • EPS1.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)273.68
  • Div. Yield0.51
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

382

Prev. Close

395.5

Turnover(Lac.)

24.46

Day's High

391.8

Day's Low

364.1

52 Week's High

799.2

52 Week's Low

365

Book Value

213.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

273.68

P/E

308.98

EPS

1.28

Divi. Yield

0.51

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.87%

Non-Promoter- 36.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.45

7.45

7.45

7.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

153.42

140.48

122

141.12

Net Worth

160.87

147.93

129.45

148.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

121.84

97.42

107.17

149.11

yoy growth (%)

25.06

-9.09

-28.12

18.36

Raw materials

-89.2

-67.34

-71.51

-94.69

As % of sales

73.21

69.12

66.72

63.5

Employee costs

-15.41

-14.76

-16.15

-15.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-20.58

-24.97

-20.94

16.37

Depreciation

-6.8

-8.51

-9.46

-4.47

Tax paid

0

-7.39

0

-4.39

Working capital

-14.95

9.88

-12.05

16.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.06

-9.09

-28.12

18.36

Op profit growth

35.57

166.73

-129.12

-0.11

EBIT growth

21.05

47.38

-164.8

-40.15

Net profit growth

-133.29

-299.63

-308.18

-42.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

131.58

183.94

121.84

97.42

107.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.58

183.94

121.84

97.42

107.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.37

16.71

8.39

136.41

3.84

View Annually Results

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

S F Vakil

Non Executive Director

A H Jehangir

Managing Director

Meher Vakil

Independent Director

Ashok V Hiremath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Shah

Independent Director

CYRUS ADI BAGWADIA

Independent Director

BEHRAM MANECK SORABJI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd

Summary

Dai-Ichi Karkaria Limited (DIK) was incorporated on 13 May 1960. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of specialty chemicals. The manufacturing activities of the Company are carried out from plants located at Dahej (Gujarat) and Kurkumbh (Maharashtra). The Company manufactures speciality chemicals has a tie-up with Matsumoto to manufacture spin finishes, which are used for imparting lubrication and anti-static properties to textile filaments and yarns. It is now expanding its production capacity from 750 tpa to 3000 tpa.DIK had set up a unit to manufacture certain bulk drugs omeprazole, menadione and calcium pentothenate, the last two will be manufactured in India for the first time. DIK is also setting up a unit to manufacture 600 tpa of polyacrylamide-based flocculents which are used for solid-liquid separation.The expansion cum Diversification plan for High Molecular Weight Flocculants Project at Kurkumbh has been successfully completed. Company had joint venture with project consultant for effluent treatment plants for increasing business. Company Bulk Drugs & Fine Chemical Projects for patented molecule processes were developed and were scaled up to commercial level by March-99. Company plans to start development of three new products in the pilot facility which is being upgraded presently to meet strict cGMP condition. Company also negotiating with foreign customer for product specific tie-ups in future. Company Spin fishes continue to do well & POY DTY finish has be
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd share price today?

The Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹367.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd is ₹273.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd is 308.98 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd is ₹365 and ₹799.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd?

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.07%, 3 Years at -1.71%, 1 Year at -0.67%, 6 Month at -39.57%, 3 Month at -28.87% and 1 Month at -4.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.12 %

