Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Summary

Dai-Ichi Karkaria Limited (DIK) was incorporated on 13 May 1960. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of specialty chemicals. The manufacturing activities of the Company are carried out from plants located at Dahej (Gujarat) and Kurkumbh (Maharashtra). The Company manufactures speciality chemicals has a tie-up with Matsumoto to manufacture spin finishes, which are used for imparting lubrication and anti-static properties to textile filaments and yarns. It is now expanding its production capacity from 750 tpa to 3000 tpa.DIK had set up a unit to manufacture certain bulk drugs omeprazole, menadione and calcium pentothenate, the last two will be manufactured in India for the first time. DIK is also setting up a unit to manufacture 600 tpa of polyacrylamide-based flocculents which are used for solid-liquid separation.The expansion cum Diversification plan for High Molecular Weight Flocculants Project at Kurkumbh has been successfully completed. Company had joint venture with project consultant for effluent treatment plants for increasing business. Company Bulk Drugs & Fine Chemical Projects for patented molecule processes were developed and were scaled up to commercial level by March-99. Company plans to start development of three new products in the pilot facility which is being upgraded presently to meet strict cGMP condition. Company also negotiating with foreign customer for product specific tie-ups in future. Company Spin fishes continue to do well & POY DTY finish has been accepted in the market & company hopes to get orders from leading synthetic fibre manufacturers.During the year 1999-2000, the companys successfully introduced eight new products in therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, antihistaminics, analgesics, anxiolytic, antidepressant and anticonsulgants.The Company introduced Emulsifier for Aqua flowables in pesticide formulations during 2001-02. The Pharmaceuticals business was transferred to Inogent Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., a Joint Venture with GVK Bio and Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd., in October 2005.During the year 2010-11, the Company had formed a joint venture with CTI Chemicals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Subsidiary of Champion Technologies Inc.) and its wholly owned subsidiary Basic Oil Treating (India) Ltd. Through the formation of a Joint venture, the shareholding of Champion Dai-ichi Technologies India Ltd. was held by the Company and CTI Chemicals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. in the ratio of 50:50. Accordingly Champion Dai-ichi Technologies India Ltd. ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 7th September, 2010.