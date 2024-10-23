|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Enclosed herewith Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.9.2024 along with limited review reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Enclosed herewith Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Recommendation of Final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 06/02/2024 has been revised to 09/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/02/2024 has been revised to 09/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Please find enclosed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with limited review report of the aforesaid un-audited financial results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
