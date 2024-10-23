iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd Board Meeting

339.55
(-1.42%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:28:00 AM

Dai-ichi Karkari CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Enclosed herewith Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.9.2024 along with limited review reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Enclosed herewith Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Recommendation of Final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 06/02/2024 has been revised to 09/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/02/2024 has been revised to 09/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Please find enclosed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with limited review report of the aforesaid un-audited financial results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Dai-ichi Karkari: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.