Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Enclosed herewith Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.9.2024 along with limited review reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Enclosed herewith Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

DAI-ICHI KARKARIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Recommendation of Final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024