Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.14
14.14
14.14
14.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.87
77.26
70.85
48.73
Net Worth
160.01
91.4
84.99
62.87
Minority Interest
Debt
4.93
3.29
1.41
0.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
164.94
94.69
86.4
63.77
Fixed Assets
9.86
11.89
14.12
17.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.77
4.62
12.63
4.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.97
2.75
2.49
2.46
Networking Capital
-9.1
-678.25
-14.45
-5.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.62
185.61
46.24
14.12
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.46
239
17.44
17.07
Sundry Creditors
-2.82
-1,070.71
-47.86
-17.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-44.37
-32.14
-30.27
-20.15
Cash
159.44
753.68
71.6
45.12
Total Assets
164.93
94.68
86.39
63.77
In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.Read More
The IPO has retained 50% of its shares for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.