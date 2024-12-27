iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

357.2
(-6.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.14

14.14

14.14

14.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.87

77.26

70.85

48.73

Net Worth

160.01

91.4

84.99

62.87

Minority Interest

Debt

4.93

3.29

1.41

0.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

164.94

94.69

86.4

63.77

Fixed Assets

9.86

11.89

14.12

17.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.77

4.62

12.63

4.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.97

2.75

2.49

2.46

Networking Capital

-9.1

-678.25

-14.45

-5.99

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

23.62

185.61

46.24

14.12

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.46

239

17.44

17.07

Sundry Creditors

-2.82

-1,070.71

-47.86

-17.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-44.37

-32.14

-30.27

-20.15

Cash

159.44

753.68

71.6

45.12

Total Assets

164.93

94.68

86.39

63.77

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd : related Articles

DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|10:46 AM

In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.

Read More
DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Dec 2024|06:01 AM

The IPO has retained 50% of its shares for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.