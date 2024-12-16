iifl-logo-icon 1
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Annually Results

388.15
(-0.08%)
Jan 9, 2025|10:04:55 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

180.04

84.93

93.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

180.04

84.93

93.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.96

0.12

1.14

Total Income

182

85.04

94.51

Total Expenditure

78.98

66.7

60.24

PBIDT

103.02

18.34

34.27

Interest

1.21

1.1

1.15

PBDT

101.81

17.24

33.12

Depreciation

6.34

5.38

5.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

24.11

3.41

6.18

Deferred Tax

0.84

-0.22

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

70.52

8.67

21.9

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

70.52

8.67

21.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

70.52

8.67

21.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.98

1.23

3.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

14.14

14.14

14.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

57.22

21.59

36.7

PBDTM(%)

56.54

20.29

35.47

PATM(%)

39.16

10.2

23.45

