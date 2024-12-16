Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
180.04
84.93
93.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
180.04
84.93
93.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.96
0.12
1.14
Total Income
182
85.04
94.51
Total Expenditure
78.98
66.7
60.24
PBIDT
103.02
18.34
34.27
Interest
1.21
1.1
1.15
PBDT
101.81
17.24
33.12
Depreciation
6.34
5.38
5.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
24.11
3.41
6.18
Deferred Tax
0.84
-0.22
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
70.52
8.67
21.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
70.52
8.67
21.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
70.52
8.67
21.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.98
1.23
3.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
14.14
14.14
14.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
57.22
21.59
36.7
PBDTM(%)
56.54
20.29
35.47
PATM(%)
39.16
10.2
23.45
In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.Read More
The IPO has retained 50% of its shares for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.