Summary

Dam Capital Advisors Limited was originally incorporated as S. S. Kantilal Ishwarlal Sharebrokers and Investors Private Limited as a Private Limited Company at Bombay, India, dated May 7, 1993, issued by the RoC. The Company name was changed to S. S. Kantilal Ishwarlal Securities Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 1994 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name of the Company was further changed to IDFC-SSKI Securities Private Limited, dated October 24, 2007. Thereafter, the status converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to IDFC-SSKI Securities Limited, dated March 10, 2008. Further, the Company name was changed to IDFC Securities Limited on March 12, 2010 and later on to DAM Capital Advisors Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2020, issued by the RoC.Under the leadership of Dharmesh Anil Mehta, a veteran investment banker with over 25 years of work experience,DAM Capital is the fastest growing investment bank in India with a market share of 12.1% based on number of initial public offerings and qualified institutional placements undertaken by them as the Book Running Lead Manager in 2024. The Company provide financial solutions in areas of investment banking comprising equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), structured finance advisory; and institutional equities comprising broking and research.The Company is engaged in the business of share and stoc

Read More