Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹406.65
Prev. Close₹404.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹153.27
Day's High₹406.65
Day's Low₹406.65
52 Week's High₹456.9
52 Week's Low₹363.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,874.45
P/E40.64
EPS9.94
Divi. Yield0.12
No Record Found
In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.Read More
The IPO has retained 50% of its shares for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.14
14.14
14.14
14.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.87
77.26
70.85
48.73
Net Worth
160.01
91.4
84.99
62.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
180.04
84.93
93.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
180.04
84.93
93.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.96
0.12
1.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
MV Nair
Independent Director
NATARAJAN SRINIVASAN
Independent Director
Rajendra Chitale
Independent Director
BALRAM SINGH YADAV
Non Executive Director
NITHYA EASWARAN
Managing Director & CEO
Dharmesh Anil Mehta
Executive Director
JATEEN MADHUKAR DOSHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
Summary
Dam Capital Advisors Limited was originally incorporated as S. S. Kantilal Ishwarlal Sharebrokers and Investors Private Limited as a Private Limited Company at Bombay, India, dated May 7, 1993, issued by the RoC. The Company name was changed to S. S. Kantilal Ishwarlal Securities Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 1994 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name of the Company was further changed to IDFC-SSKI Securities Private Limited, dated October 24, 2007. Thereafter, the status converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to IDFC-SSKI Securities Limited, dated March 10, 2008. Further, the Company name was changed to IDFC Securities Limited on March 12, 2010 and later on to DAM Capital Advisors Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2020, issued by the RoC.Under the leadership of Dharmesh Anil Mehta, a veteran investment banker with over 25 years of work experience,DAM Capital is the fastest growing investment bank in India with a market share of 12.1% based on number of initial public offerings and qualified institutional placements undertaken by them as the Book Running Lead Manager in 2024. The Company provide financial solutions in areas of investment banking comprising equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), structured finance advisory; and institutional equities comprising broking and research.The Company is engaged in the business of share and stoc
Read More
The Dam Capital Advisors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹406.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹2874.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd is 40.64 and 17.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dam Capital Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹363.55 and ₹456.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.