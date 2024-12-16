iifl-logo-icon 1
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Share Price

406.65
(0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:06 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open406.65
  • Day's High406.65
  • 52 Wk High456.9
  • Prev. Close404.05
  • Day's Low406.65
  • 52 Wk Low 363.55
  • Turnover (lac)153.27
  • P/E40.64
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,874.45
  • Div. Yield0.12
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

406.65

Prev. Close

404.05

Turnover(Lac.)

153.27

Day's High

406.65

Day's Low

406.65

52 Week's High

456.9

52 Week's Low

363.55

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,874.45

P/E

40.64

EPS

9.94

Divi. Yield

0.12

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Corporate Action

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

27 Dec 2024|10:46 AM

In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.

DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

17 Dec 2024|06:01 AM

The IPO has retained 50% of its shares for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:31 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.45%

Institutions: 27.45%

Non-Institutions: 32.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.14

14.14

14.14

14.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.87

77.26

70.85

48.73

Net Worth

160.01

91.4

84.99

62.87

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

180.04

84.93

93.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

180.04

84.93

93.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.96

0.12

1.14

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

MV Nair

Independent Director

NATARAJAN SRINIVASAN

Independent Director

Rajendra Chitale

Independent Director

BALRAM SINGH YADAV

Non Executive Director

NITHYA EASWARAN

Managing Director & CEO

Dharmesh Anil Mehta

Executive Director

JATEEN MADHUKAR DOSHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

Summary

Dam Capital Advisors Limited was originally incorporated as S. S. Kantilal Ishwarlal Sharebrokers and Investors Private Limited as a Private Limited Company at Bombay, India, dated May 7, 1993, issued by the RoC. The Company name was changed to S. S. Kantilal Ishwarlal Securities Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 1994 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name of the Company was further changed to IDFC-SSKI Securities Private Limited, dated October 24, 2007. Thereafter, the status converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to IDFC-SSKI Securities Limited, dated March 10, 2008. Further, the Company name was changed to IDFC Securities Limited on March 12, 2010 and later on to DAM Capital Advisors Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2020, issued by the RoC.Under the leadership of Dharmesh Anil Mehta, a veteran investment banker with over 25 years of work experience,DAM Capital is the fastest growing investment bank in India with a market share of 12.1% based on number of initial public offerings and qualified institutional placements undertaken by them as the Book Running Lead Manager in 2024. The Company provide financial solutions in areas of investment banking comprising equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), structured finance advisory; and institutional equities comprising broking and research.The Company is engaged in the business of share and stoc
Company FAQs

What is the Dam Capital Advisors Ltd share price today?

The Dam Capital Advisors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹406.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹2874.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd is 40.64 and 17.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dam Capital Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹363.55 and ₹456.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd?

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dam Capital Advisors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.00 %
Institutions - 27.45 %
Public - 32.55 %

