DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

27 Dec 2024 , 10:46 AM

With shares listing at ₹393 per share, a 38.87% premium over its issue price of ₹283 per share on the NSE, DAM Capital Advisors had a successful stock market debut. The stock debuted on the BSE at ₹392.90 per share, which was 38.83% higher than its issue price.

In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.

With 81.88 subscriptions, DAM Capital Advisors’ initial public offering (IPO) received a resounding reaction. DAM Capital Advisors is India’s fastest-growing merchant bank, with a robust revenue CAGR from FY22 to FY24.

The IPO’s fixed price range for its public offering was ₹269–283 per share, and it closed for public bidding on December 23.

A total of 2.96 crore equity shares were offered for sale by the promoter and investors as part of the IPO. The selling stockholders will get the offer’s proceeds because the IPO is wholly an OFS.

  • BSE
  • DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
  • listing
  • NSE
