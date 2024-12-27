iifl-logo-icon 1
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Shareholding Pattern

357.2
(-6.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

40%

40%

45.88%

40%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

Institutions

27.45%

27.45%

54.11%

27.45%

Non-Institutions

32.54%

32.54%

0%

32.54%

Total Non-Promoter

60%

60%

54.11%

60%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd: Related NEWS

DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

27 Dec 2024|10:46 AM

In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.

DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

17 Dec 2024|06:01 AM

The IPO has retained 50% of its shares for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors.

QUICKLINKS FOR Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

