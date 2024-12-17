iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

17 Dec 2024 , 06:01 AM

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd has announced that it had fixed the IPO price band at ₹269-₹283, with the face value per share set at ₹2. IPO will go live from December 19 and closes on December 23 thereby giving investors four working days for application. Anchor allocation will happen on December 18 in advance of the public issuance.

Investors can acquire shares in a minimum lot size of 53 and multiples of 65 thereafter. The IPO has retained 50% of its shares for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors.

Critical dates for the IPO are:

Finalization of share allotment on December 24.
Refunds and credit of demat shares on December 26.
Expected listing on BSE and NSE on December 27.

Dharmesh Anil Mehta, Sonali Dharmesh Mehta, and Boombucket Advisors Private Limited are the promoters of DAM Capital.

Financial performance highlights:

Net profit in FY24 surged eight-fold to ₹70.5 crore against ₹8.6 crore reported in FY23.
Revenue growth was 112% at ₹180 crore for FY24 compared with ₹84.9 crore for the previous fiscal year.
For the first half of FY25, profit was ₹43.8 crore on a revenue of ₹107.8 crore.

It is strictly an offer-for-sale involving 2.96 crores of equity shares of the company with no new issue. The selling promoter is Dharmesh Anil Mehta and investors- Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria, RBL Bank, Easyaccess Financial Services among others.

Dharmesh Anil Mehta, his wife and Boombucket Advisors with 45.88%. Rest being held by other investors with 54.12%. Nuvama Wealth Management will act as the sole book-running lead manager in the IPO while Link Intime India is responsible for the registrar requirements.

Related Tags

  • DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
  • DAM Capital IPO
  • IPO
  • IPO details
  • IPO news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.