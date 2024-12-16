Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
107.75
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
107.75
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.83
Total Income
109.58
Total Expenditure
47.22
PBIDT
62.36
Interest
0.65
PBDT
61.71
Depreciation
3.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
14.88
Deferred Tax
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
43.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
43.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
14.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
57.87
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
40.63
