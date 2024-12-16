iifl-logo-icon 1
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd Half Yearly Results

387.75
(-3.54%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:19:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024

Gross Sales

107.75

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

107.75

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.83

Total Income

109.58

Total Expenditure

47.22

PBIDT

62.36

Interest

0.65

PBDT

61.71

Depreciation

3.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

14.88

Deferred Tax

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

43.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

43.78

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

43.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

14.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

57.87

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

40.63

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd: Related NEWS

DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

DAM Capital Advisors' Shares Debut Strongly at 39% Premium

27 Dec 2024|10:46 AM

In order to collect roughly ₹840 crore in the primary market, the offer went live for public subscription on December 19.

DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

DAM Capital IPO Opens December 19, Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283

17 Dec 2024|06:01 AM

The IPO has retained 50% of its shares for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors.

Invest wise with Expert advice

