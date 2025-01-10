iifl-logo-icon 1
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

1,424
(1.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.87

4.87

4.87

3.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53

31.02

23.46

14.61

Net Worth

57.87

35.89

28.33

18.32

Minority Interest

Debt

30.18

37.96

30.78

1.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.77

1.71

0

0.05

Total Liabilities

89.82

75.56

59.11

19.47

Fixed Assets

30.9

33.66

29.55

6.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

15.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.52

1.42

2.24

2.14

Networking Capital

34.98

33.23

23.14

-8.17

Inventories

41.22

34.83

28.47

1.08

Inventory Days

14.17

Sundry Debtors

34.84

30.09

18.31

3.6

Debtor Days

47.25

Other Current Assets

3.44

3.74

7.46

1.91

Sundry Creditors

-23.15

-19.05

-14.82

-3.48

Creditor Days

45.67

Other Current Liabilities

-21.37

-16.38

-16.28

-11.28

Cash

22.42

7.26

4.19

2.59

Total Assets

89.82

75.57

59.12

19.46

