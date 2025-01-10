Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.87
4.87
4.87
3.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53
31.02
23.46
14.61
Net Worth
57.87
35.89
28.33
18.32
Minority Interest
Debt
30.18
37.96
30.78
1.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.77
1.71
0
0.05
Total Liabilities
89.82
75.56
59.11
19.47
Fixed Assets
30.9
33.66
29.55
6.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
15.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.52
1.42
2.24
2.14
Networking Capital
34.98
33.23
23.14
-8.17
Inventories
41.22
34.83
28.47
1.08
Inventory Days
14.17
Sundry Debtors
34.84
30.09
18.31
3.6
Debtor Days
47.25
Other Current Assets
3.44
3.74
7.46
1.91
Sundry Creditors
-23.15
-19.05
-14.82
-3.48
Creditor Days
45.67
Other Current Liabilities
-21.37
-16.38
-16.28
-11.28
Cash
22.42
7.26
4.19
2.59
Total Assets
89.82
75.57
59.12
19.46
