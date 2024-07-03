Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
87.83
68.98
38.14
37.93
12.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
87.83
68.98
38.14
37.93
12.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.88
1.15
0.92
0.46
0.44
Total Income
88.71
70.12
39.06
38.38
12.8
Total Expenditure
83.35
64.42
43.03
38.86
11.19
PBIDT
5.36
5.71
-3.97
-0.48
1.61
Interest
1.18
0.53
0.12
0.02
0.01
PBDT
4.18
5.18
-4.09
-0.49
1.61
Depreciation
3.22
2.81
1.31
0.88
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
0.63
0
0.05
0.33
Deferred Tax
-0.15
0
-1.58
-0.17
0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
0.96
1.73
-3.82
-1.25
1.04
Minority Interest After NP
0.23
1.11
-0.64
-0.41
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.72
0.62
-3.18
-0.84
1.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.72
0.62
-3.18
-0.84
1.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.94
1.68
-8.6
-2.26
2.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.71
3.71
3.71
3.71
3.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.1
8.27
-10.4
-1.26
13.02
PBDTM(%)
4.75
7.5
-10.72
-1.29
13.02
PATM(%)
1.09
2.5
-10.01
-3.29
8.41
