Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,414
(-2.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

87.83

68.98

38.14

37.93

12.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

87.83

68.98

38.14

37.93

12.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.88

1.15

0.92

0.46

0.44

Total Income

88.71

70.12

39.06

38.38

12.8

Total Expenditure

83.35

64.42

43.03

38.86

11.19

PBIDT

5.36

5.71

-3.97

-0.48

1.61

Interest

1.18

0.53

0.12

0.02

0.01

PBDT

4.18

5.18

-4.09

-0.49

1.61

Depreciation

3.22

2.81

1.31

0.88

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

0.63

0

0.05

0.33

Deferred Tax

-0.15

0

-1.58

-0.17

0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

0.96

1.73

-3.82

-1.25

1.04

Minority Interest After NP

0.23

1.11

-0.64

-0.41

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.72

0.62

-3.18

-0.84

1.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.72

0.62

-3.18

-0.84

1.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.94

1.68

-8.6

-2.26

2.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.71

3.71

3.71

3.71

3.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.1

8.27

-10.4

-1.26

13.02

PBDTM(%)

4.75

7.5

-10.72

-1.29

13.02

PATM(%)

1.09

2.5

-10.01

-3.29

8.41

