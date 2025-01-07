iifl-logo-icon 1
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,471
(0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.8

15.34

18.2

11.49

yoy growth (%)

81.24

-15.73

58.43

4.17

Raw materials

-18.27

-6.06

-6.93

-1.8

As % of sales

65.72

39.51

38.08

15.67

Employee costs

-9.84

-9.28

-7.72

-7.07

As % of sales

35.4

60.53

42.44

61.59

Other costs

-2.08

-3.3

-2.45

-1.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.48

21.57

13.49

16.43

Operating profit

-2.39

-3.31

1.08

0.72

OPM

-8.61

-21.62

5.97

6.28

Depreciation

-2.22

-1.87

-0.18

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.24

0

-0.02

Other income

1.09

1.14

0.71

1.09

Profit before tax

-3.67

-4.29

1.6

1.59

Taxes

0.98

1.02

-0.49

-3.55

Tax rate

-26.9

-23.81

-30.6

-222.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.68

-3.27

1.11

-1.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.68

-3.27

1.11

-1.95

yoy growth (%)

-17.88

-392.8

-157.14

-202.84

NPM

-9.65

-21.32

6.13

-17.01

