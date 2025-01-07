Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.8
15.34
18.2
11.49
yoy growth (%)
81.24
-15.73
58.43
4.17
Raw materials
-18.27
-6.06
-6.93
-1.8
As % of sales
65.72
39.51
38.08
15.67
Employee costs
-9.84
-9.28
-7.72
-7.07
As % of sales
35.4
60.53
42.44
61.59
Other costs
-2.08
-3.3
-2.45
-1.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.48
21.57
13.49
16.43
Operating profit
-2.39
-3.31
1.08
0.72
OPM
-8.61
-21.62
5.97
6.28
Depreciation
-2.22
-1.87
-0.18
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.24
0
-0.02
Other income
1.09
1.14
0.71
1.09
Profit before tax
-3.67
-4.29
1.6
1.59
Taxes
0.98
1.02
-0.49
-3.55
Tax rate
-26.9
-23.81
-30.6
-222.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.68
-3.27
1.11
-1.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.68
-3.27
1.11
-1.95
yoy growth (%)
-17.88
-392.8
-157.14
-202.84
NPM
-9.65
-21.32
6.13
-17.01
