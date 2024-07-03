Summary

Danlaw Technologies India Limited (Formerly known as Grow-Tech Software Services Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Dec.92. The Company is in the business of providing engineering and software development, consulting services, Industrial electronics. In view of the increasing demand for housing finance the company plans to increase its operation substantially. Accordingly, in Mar.96 the company came out with a public issue of 7,50,000 Equity share of Rs.10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 75 lacs to strengthen and consolidated its capital base.During the year 1999-2000, the company commenced its operations as software company and started exports from December 1999. Due to the penetration of Information Technology becoming an engine of growth for all sectors of economy, the company is placing special emphasis on IT, e-commerce, internet and intranet applications to provide offshore software development for their global clientele. The compny is also concentrating its efforts in the Automotive Sector for Embedded Software Development, Products for Automotive applications, product and integration testing and software verification.During the year 2000-01, companys sales is up by 190% annualised over the previous year. The company has two divisions,engineering & information technology.The Engineering Division is concentrating on development of software services and products for the Automotive Sector through Embedded Software Development. The division had pl

