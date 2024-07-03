Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹1,549
Prev. Close₹1,477.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.47
Day's High₹1,551
Day's Low₹1,450
52 Week's High₹2,310
52 Week's Low₹1,225.5
Book Value₹135.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)706.25
P/E34.87
EPS42.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.87
4.87
4.87
3.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53
31.02
23.46
14.61
Net Worth
57.87
35.89
28.33
18.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.8
15.34
18.2
11.49
yoy growth (%)
81.24
-15.73
58.43
4.17
Raw materials
-18.27
-6.06
-6.93
-1.8
As % of sales
65.72
39.51
38.08
15.67
Employee costs
-9.84
-9.28
-7.72
-7.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.67
-4.29
1.6
1.59
Depreciation
-2.22
-1.87
-0.18
-0.19
Tax paid
0.98
1.02
-0.49
-3.55
Working capital
-4.51
-21.01
0.83
1.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
81.24
-15.73
58.43
4.17
Op profit growth
-27.75
-404.72
50.69
-55.32
EBIT growth
-12.7
-350.63
-0.32
-41.86
Net profit growth
-17.88
-392.8
-157.14
-202.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
121.58
98.88
54.85
54.7
19.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
121.58
98.88
54.85
54.7
19.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.73
1.54
1.23
0.85
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,058.55
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
628.55
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.35
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,120.15
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,387.9
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Raju S Dandu
Independent Director
N S Sappata
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar Tamma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Padmaja V
Non Executive Director
Sridevi Madati
Independent Director
M A Ashok Kumar
Non Executive Director
Timothy Matthew Morris
Reports by Danlaw Technologies India Ltd
Summary
Danlaw Technologies India Limited (Formerly known as Grow-Tech Software Services Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Dec.92. The Company is in the business of providing engineering and software development, consulting services, Industrial electronics. In view of the increasing demand for housing finance the company plans to increase its operation substantially. Accordingly, in Mar.96 the company came out with a public issue of 7,50,000 Equity share of Rs.10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 75 lacs to strengthen and consolidated its capital base.During the year 1999-2000, the company commenced its operations as software company and started exports from December 1999. Due to the penetration of Information Technology becoming an engine of growth for all sectors of economy, the company is placing special emphasis on IT, e-commerce, internet and intranet applications to provide offshore software development for their global clientele. The compny is also concentrating its efforts in the Automotive Sector for Embedded Software Development, Products for Automotive applications, product and integration testing and software verification.During the year 2000-01, companys sales is up by 190% annualised over the previous year. The company has two divisions,engineering & information technology.The Engineering Division is concentrating on development of software services and products for the Automotive Sector through Embedded Software Development. The division had pl
Read More
The Danlaw Technologies India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1450 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd is ₹706.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd is 34.87 and 10.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Danlaw Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd is ₹1225.5 and ₹2310 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.23%, 3 Years at 82.57%, 1 Year at 18.82%, 6 Month at -24.49%, 3 Month at -22.18% and 1 Month at -12.01%.
