iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Share Price

1,450
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,549
  • Day's High1,551
  • 52 Wk High2,310
  • Prev. Close1,477.6
  • Day's Low1,450
  • 52 Wk Low 1,225.5
  • Turnover (lac)47.47
  • P/E34.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value135.2
  • EPS42.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)706.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

1,549

Prev. Close

1,477.6

Turnover(Lac.)

47.47

Day's High

1,551

Day's Low

1,450

52 Week's High

2,310

52 Week's Low

1,225.5

Book Value

135.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

706.25

P/E

34.87

EPS

42.37

Divi. Yield

0

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.62%

Foreign: 27.62%

Indian: 34.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.88%

Institutions: 0.88%

Non-Institutions: 37.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.87

4.87

4.87

3.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53

31.02

23.46

14.61

Net Worth

57.87

35.89

28.33

18.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.8

15.34

18.2

11.49

yoy growth (%)

81.24

-15.73

58.43

4.17

Raw materials

-18.27

-6.06

-6.93

-1.8

As % of sales

65.72

39.51

38.08

15.67

Employee costs

-9.84

-9.28

-7.72

-7.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.67

-4.29

1.6

1.59

Depreciation

-2.22

-1.87

-0.18

-0.19

Tax paid

0.98

1.02

-0.49

-3.55

Working capital

-4.51

-21.01

0.83

1.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

81.24

-15.73

58.43

4.17

Op profit growth

-27.75

-404.72

50.69

-55.32

EBIT growth

-12.7

-350.63

-0.32

-41.86

Net profit growth

-17.88

-392.8

-157.14

-202.84

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

121.58

98.88

54.85

54.7

19.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

121.58

98.88

54.85

54.7

19.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.73

1.54

1.23

0.85

0.73

View Annually Results

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,058.55

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

628.55

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.35

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,120.15

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,387.9

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Danlaw Technologies India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Raju S Dandu

Independent Director

N S Sappata

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar Tamma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Padmaja V

Non Executive Director

Sridevi Madati

Independent Director

M A Ashok Kumar

Non Executive Director

Timothy Matthew Morris

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Danlaw Technologies India Ltd

Summary

Danlaw Technologies India Limited (Formerly known as Grow-Tech Software Services Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Dec.92. The Company is in the business of providing engineering and software development, consulting services, Industrial electronics. In view of the increasing demand for housing finance the company plans to increase its operation substantially. Accordingly, in Mar.96 the company came out with a public issue of 7,50,000 Equity share of Rs.10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 75 lacs to strengthen and consolidated its capital base.During the year 1999-2000, the company commenced its operations as software company and started exports from December 1999. Due to the penetration of Information Technology becoming an engine of growth for all sectors of economy, the company is placing special emphasis on IT, e-commerce, internet and intranet applications to provide offshore software development for their global clientele. The compny is also concentrating its efforts in the Automotive Sector for Embedded Software Development, Products for Automotive applications, product and integration testing and software verification.During the year 2000-01, companys sales is up by 190% annualised over the previous year. The company has two divisions,engineering & information technology.The Engineering Division is concentrating on development of software services and products for the Automotive Sector through Embedded Software Development. The division had pl
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Danlaw Technologies India Ltd share price today?

The Danlaw Technologies India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1450 today.

What is the Market Cap of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd is ₹706.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd is 34.87 and 10.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Danlaw Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd is ₹1225.5 and ₹2310 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd?

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.23%, 3 Years at 82.57%, 1 Year at 18.82%, 6 Month at -24.49%, 3 Month at -22.18% and 1 Month at -12.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Danlaw Technologies India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.88 %
Institutions - 0.88 %
Public - 37.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Danlaw Technologies India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.