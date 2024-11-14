Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

DANLAW TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024, inter-alia, approved the following: Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the same. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

DANLAW TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un - audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on saturday, 10th day of August 2024, inter-alia, approved the following Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the same. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors is enclosed as Annexure - A Appointment of M/s. Sagar & Associates(Firm Registration No. 000118) as Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024 - 25 Appointment of Mr. Indraganty Venkateswara Sarma [DIN: 02144740], as an Additional Director (non-executive and Independent) of the company Read less.. Pursuant to the said Regulation 33, we are enclosing the following 1. Un - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s CSVR & Associates Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

DANLAW TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024