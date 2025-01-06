Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.67
-4.29
1.6
1.59
Depreciation
-2.22
-1.87
-0.18
-0.19
Tax paid
0.98
1.02
-0.49
-3.55
Working capital
-4.51
-21.01
0.83
1.13
Other operating items
Operating
-9.42
-26.15
1.75
-1.01
Capital expenditure
0.21
7.51
0.4
0.21
Free cash flow
-9.21
-18.64
2.15
-0.8
Equity raised
34.67
40.81
38.11
42.12
Investing
0
12.95
0
0
Financing
3.57
2.47
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.03
37.58
40.27
41.31
