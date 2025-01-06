iifl-logo-icon 1
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,472.5
(-0.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Danlaw Technologies India Ltd

Danlaw Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.67

-4.29

1.6

1.59

Depreciation

-2.22

-1.87

-0.18

-0.19

Tax paid

0.98

1.02

-0.49

-3.55

Working capital

-4.51

-21.01

0.83

1.13

Other operating items

Operating

-9.42

-26.15

1.75

-1.01

Capital expenditure

0.21

7.51

0.4

0.21

Free cash flow

-9.21

-18.64

2.15

-0.8

Equity raised

34.67

40.81

38.11

42.12

Investing

0

12.95

0

0

Financing

3.57

2.47

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.03

37.58

40.27

41.31

