iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Danlaw Technologies India Ltd Key Ratios

1,339
(-0.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Danlaw Technologies India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.27

180.12

50.4

18

Op profit growth

-240.08

-389.18

23

-26.05

EBIT growth

-157.18

-409.44

-3.96

-24.89

Net profit growth

-106.83

-415.84

-191.29

-182.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.02

-7.75

7.51

9.18

EBIT margin

3.6

-11.35

10.27

16.09

Net profit margin

0.31

-8.26

7.33

-12.08

RoCE

10.26

-21.72

7.9

8.45

RoNW

0.35

-4.69

1.41

-1.58

RoA

0.22

-3.95

1.41

-1.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.31

-14.04

3.87

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.78

-20.87

3.36

-4.74

Book value per share

59.44

59.93

70.37

66.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

63.36

-1.83

18.08

0

P/CEPS

-27.9

-1.23

20.79

-10.14

P/B

4.59

0.43

0.99

0.72

EV/EBIDTA

14.23

-2.44

7.78

-0.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-39.97

-21.89

-28.41

-175.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.21

93.69

181.28

104.85

Inventory days

46.78

42.02

21.71

14.85

Creditor days

-54.44

-60.18

-44.23

-6.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.96

14.24

-320.3

-90.67

Net debt / equity

0.24

-0.09

-0.33

-0.72

Net debt / op. profit

0.92

0.51

-6

-15.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.64

-54.45

-35.41

-13.84

Employee costs

-19.87

-35.41

-43.98

-61.53

Other costs

-9.45

-17.88

-13.08

-15.43

Danlaw Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Danlaw Technologies India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.