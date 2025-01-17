Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.27
180.12
50.4
18
Op profit growth
-240.08
-389.18
23
-26.05
EBIT growth
-157.18
-409.44
-3.96
-24.89
Net profit growth
-106.83
-415.84
-191.29
-182.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.02
-7.75
7.51
9.18
EBIT margin
3.6
-11.35
10.27
16.09
Net profit margin
0.31
-8.26
7.33
-12.08
RoCE
10.26
-21.72
7.9
8.45
RoNW
0.35
-4.69
1.41
-1.58
RoA
0.22
-3.95
1.41
-1.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.31
-14.04
3.87
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.78
-20.87
3.36
-4.74
Book value per share
59.44
59.93
70.37
66.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
63.36
-1.83
18.08
0
P/CEPS
-27.9
-1.23
20.79
-10.14
P/B
4.59
0.43
0.99
0.72
EV/EBIDTA
14.23
-2.44
7.78
-0.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-39.97
-21.89
-28.41
-175.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.21
93.69
181.28
104.85
Inventory days
46.78
42.02
21.71
14.85
Creditor days
-54.44
-60.18
-44.23
-6.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.96
14.24
-320.3
-90.67
Net debt / equity
0.24
-0.09
-0.33
-0.72
Net debt / op. profit
0.92
0.51
-6
-15.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.64
-54.45
-35.41
-13.84
Employee costs
-19.87
-35.41
-43.98
-61.53
Other costs
-9.45
-17.88
-13.08
-15.43
