AGM 28/09/2024 with reference to the above subject, pursuant to the regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company held on Saturday, 28th Sept, 2024 at 10.00 AM through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means facility in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act and SEBI Regulations Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that Mr Ravi Kumar Thamma(DIN : 05306747) and Mr Nagasatyanarayana Sappata (DIN : 02423978) have complete their second term as independent director(s) and consequently ceased to be director(s) of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the 31st AGM held today i.e. on Sept 28, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Pursuant to the SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013 please find enclosed herewith the following : 1. Voting Results as required under Reg 44 of the SEBI(LODR)Reg, 2015 and 2. Report of the Scrutinizer dated 30th Sept, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)