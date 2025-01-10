iifl-logo-icon 1
Decipher Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.17

-1.2

1.42

1.06

Net Worth

8.93

8.9

11.52

11.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.93

8.9

11.52

11.3

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.12

0.33

0.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.66

8.66

8.66

8.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0

0

Networking Capital

0.12

0.04

2.47

2.6

Inventories

0

0

0.04

0.04

Inventory Days

14.95

Sundry Debtors

3.95

0.13

0.22

0.41

Debtor Days

153.32

Other Current Assets

0

0

2.29

2.25

Sundry Creditors

-3.7

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.09

-0.08

-0.1

Cash

0.03

0.06

0.05

0.02

Total Assets

8.93

8.9

11.51

11.29

