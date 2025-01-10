Decipher Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.17
-1.2
1.42
1.06
Net Worth
8.93
8.9
11.52
11.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.93
8.9
11.52
11.3
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.12
0.33
0.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.66
8.66
8.66
8.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
0.12
0.04
2.47
2.6
Inventories
0
0
0.04
0.04
Inventory Days
14.95
Sundry Debtors
3.95
0.13
0.22
0.41
Debtor Days
153.32
Other Current Assets
0
0
2.29
2.25
Sundry Creditors
-3.7
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.09
-0.08
-0.1
Cash
0.03
0.06
0.05
0.02
Total Assets
8.93
8.9
11.51
11.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.