Decipher Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.27
(1.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:14:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Decipher Labs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.97

1.42

0.5

0.37

yoy growth (%)

-31.43

182.32

34.45

68.17

Raw materials

-0.42

-0.62

-0.4

-0.26

As % of sales

43.52

43.64

80.76

70.5

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.32

-0.24

-0.15

As % of sales

20.33

22.48

49.46

41.86

Other costs

-0.33

-0.32

-0.29

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.54

22.78

57.71

36.8

Operating profit

0.01

0.15

-0.44

-0.18

OPM

1.58

11.08

-87.94

-49.17

Depreciation

-0.04

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.01

0.62

0

Profit before tax

0.1

0.16

0.18

-0.18

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-4.18

0.29

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0.16

0.18

-0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0.16

0.18

-0.18

yoy growth (%)

-42.73

-7.89

-198.91

-85.56

NPM

9.85

11.8

36.17

-49.17

