|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.97
1.42
0.5
0.37
yoy growth (%)
-31.43
182.32
34.45
68.17
Raw materials
-0.42
-0.62
-0.4
-0.26
As % of sales
43.52
43.64
80.76
70.5
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.32
-0.24
-0.15
As % of sales
20.33
22.48
49.46
41.86
Other costs
-0.33
-0.32
-0.29
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.54
22.78
57.71
36.8
Operating profit
0.01
0.15
-0.44
-0.18
OPM
1.58
11.08
-87.94
-49.17
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.01
0.62
0
Profit before tax
0.1
0.16
0.18
-0.18
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-4.18
0.29
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.16
0.18
-0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.16
0.18
-0.18
yoy growth (%)
-42.73
-7.89
-198.91
-85.56
NPM
9.85
11.8
36.17
-49.17
