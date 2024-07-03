Decipher Labs Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
25.29
35.8
42.03
41.47
6.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.29
35.8
42.03
41.47
6.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
7.22
7.51
0.32
0.02
Total Income
25.43
43.01
49.55
41.79
6.41
Total Expenditure
27.46
42.61
38.64
39.18
5.36
PBIDT
-2.03
0.4
10.91
2.61
1.05
Interest
0.01
0.36
0.34
1
0.24
PBDT
-2.03
0.04
10.57
1.6
0.81
Depreciation
0.34
0.31
0.67
0.6
0.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.38
1.21
0.4
0.1
Deferred Tax
0.51
0
-0.74
-0.02
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.88
-0.65
9.43
0.62
0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.88
-0.65
9.43
0.62
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.86
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.88
1.21
9.43
0.62
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.85
-0.65
9.34
0.61
0.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.02
1.11
25.95
6.29
16.43
PBDTM(%)
-8.02
0.11
25.14
3.85
12.67
PATM(%)
-11.38
-1.81
22.43
1.49
6.25
No Record Found
