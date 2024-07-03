iifl-logo-icon 1
Decipher Labs Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.08
(-1.24%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

25.29

35.8

42.03

41.47

6.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.29

35.8

42.03

41.47

6.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

7.22

7.51

0.32

0.02

Total Income

25.43

43.01

49.55

41.79

6.41

Total Expenditure

27.46

42.61

38.64

39.18

5.36

PBIDT

-2.03

0.4

10.91

2.61

1.05

Interest

0.01

0.36

0.34

1

0.24

PBDT

-2.03

0.04

10.57

1.6

0.81

Depreciation

0.34

0.31

0.67

0.6

0.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.38

1.21

0.4

0.1

Deferred Tax

0.51

0

-0.74

-0.02

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.88

-0.65

9.43

0.62

0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.88

-0.65

9.43

0.62

0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1.86

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.88

1.21

9.43

0.62

0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.85

-0.65

9.34

0.61

0.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.02

1.11

25.95

6.29

16.43

PBDTM(%)

-8.02

0.11

25.14

3.85

12.67

PATM(%)

-11.38

-1.81

22.43

1.49

6.25

