|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
131.64
4,657.31
Op profit growth
39.63
-657.23
EBIT growth
49.76
1,099.34
Net profit growth
27.4
503.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.2
10.3
-87.94
EBIT margin
5.89
9.12
36.17
Net profit margin
2.52
4.58
36.17
RoCE
12.15
16.76
RoNW
2.67
3.74
RoA
1.3
2.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.39
1.09
0.23
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.57
0.53
0.22
Book value per share
13.55
12.43
2.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.06
17.29
87.82
P/CEPS
57.91
34.94
88.59
P/B
2.46
1.51
7.62
EV/EBIDTA
10.54
10.51
89.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-34.54
-24.9
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.35
115.72
Inventory days
1.18
3.19
Creditor days
-36.1
-65.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.89
-3.03
0
Net debt / equity
0.68
0.78
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
2.72
3.97
-0.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.76
-2.59
-80.76
Employee costs
-85.46
-81.59
-49.46
Other costs
-7.56
-5.51
-57.71
