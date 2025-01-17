iifl-logo-icon 1
Decipher Labs Ltd Key Ratios

15.24
(-1.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

131.64

4,657.31

Op profit growth

39.63

-657.23

EBIT growth

49.76

1,099.34

Net profit growth

27.4

503.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.2

10.3

-87.94

EBIT margin

5.89

9.12

36.17

Net profit margin

2.52

4.58

36.17

RoCE

12.15

16.76

RoNW

2.67

3.74

RoA

1.3

2.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.39

1.09

0.23

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.57

0.53

0.22

Book value per share

13.55

12.43

2.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.06

17.29

87.82

P/CEPS

57.91

34.94

88.59

P/B

2.46

1.51

7.62

EV/EBIDTA

10.54

10.51

89.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-34.54

-24.9

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.35

115.72

Inventory days

1.18

3.19

Creditor days

-36.1

-65.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.89

-3.03

0

Net debt / equity

0.68

0.78

0.05

Net debt / op. profit

2.72

3.97

-0.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.76

-2.59

-80.76

Employee costs

-85.46

-81.59

-49.46

Other costs

-7.56

-5.51

-57.71

