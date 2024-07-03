iifl-logo-icon 1
Decipher Labs Ltd Quarterly Results

15.27
(1.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.87

7.44

10.59

8.29

7.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.87

7.44

10.59

8.29

7.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.16

0.27

0

0.14

Total Income

5.99

7.6

10.86

8.29

7.63

Total Expenditure

7.2

6.13

9.38

8.16

9.66

PBIDT

-1.21

1.47

1.49

0.13

-2.03

Interest

0

0

0.21

0

0

PBDT

-1.21

1.47

1.27

0.13

-2.03

Depreciation

0.12

0.11

0.11

0.12

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.41

-0.04

0

-0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.33

0.95

1.2

0.01

-1.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.33

0.95

1.2

0.01

-1.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.33

0.95

1.2

0.01

-1.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.31

0.94

1.19

0.01

-1.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-20.61

19.75

14.06

1.56

-27.1

PBDTM(%)

-20.61

19.75

11.99

1.56

-27.1

PATM(%)

-22.65

12.76

11.33

0.12

-25.9

