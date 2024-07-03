Decipher Labs Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.87
7.44
10.59
8.29
7.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.87
7.44
10.59
8.29
7.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.16
0.27
0
0.14
Total Income
5.99
7.6
10.86
8.29
7.63
Total Expenditure
7.2
6.13
9.38
8.16
9.66
PBIDT
-1.21
1.47
1.49
0.13
-2.03
Interest
0
0
0.21
0
0
PBDT
-1.21
1.47
1.27
0.13
-2.03
Depreciation
0.12
0.11
0.11
0.12
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.41
-0.04
0
-0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.33
0.95
1.2
0.01
-1.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.33
0.95
1.2
0.01
-1.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.33
0.95
1.2
0.01
-1.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.31
0.94
1.19
0.01
-1.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-20.61
19.75
14.06
1.56
-27.1
PBDTM(%)
-20.61
19.75
11.99
1.56
-27.1
PATM(%)
-22.65
12.76
11.33
0.12
-25.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.