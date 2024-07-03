Summary

Decipher Labs Ltd. (formerly known as Combat Drugs Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in September, 1986 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.92. The company was promoted by Suchit Mohan Lal and Ajay Karan. The Company is a professionally managed, well established, diversified Public Limited Company, engaged in the Manufacture & Marketing of Pharmaceuticals and allied products and services and providing Services and key Solutions in Information Technology Industry. Since inception, the Company has been manufacturing & marketing its branded formulations and custom manufacturing for various companies besides supplies of various Bulk drugs, chemicals and Finished Formulations. During the years of operations, it has garnered a reputation as a quality provider in the Pharmaceutical industry and the Products marketed by the Company have been well accepted by the Trade and Medical Fraternity across India.?The Company also diversified interest in the field on Information Technology and has developed a name for itself as a key solution provider in the field of associated technologies. It expanded by reviving the Information Technology wing and started dealing and reviving its associations into the Information Technology Industry. To increase presence in the Information Technology segment, the Company acquired Decipher Software Solutions LLC in USA to add good volumes to the overall turnover and Profits of the Company. The Company came out with a publi

