SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹16.31
Prev. Close₹15.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.05
Day's High₹16.31
Day's Low₹14.95
52 Week's High₹25.75
52 Week's Low₹14.44
Book Value₹8.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.1
P/E391.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.17
-1.2
1.42
1.06
Net Worth
8.93
8.9
11.52
11.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.97
1.42
0.5
0.37
yoy growth (%)
-31.43
182.32
34.45
68.17
Raw materials
-0.42
-0.62
-0.4
-0.26
As % of sales
43.52
43.64
80.76
70.5
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.32
-0.24
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.16
0.18
-0.18
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
0.52
2.48
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.43
182.32
34.45
68.17
Op profit growth
-90.17
-135.58
140.45
-84.6
EBIT growth
-29.37
-8.16
-198.91
-85.56
Net profit growth
-42.73
-7.89
-198.91
-85.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
35.88
45.57
65.32
55.56
23.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.88
45.57
65.32
55.56
23.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
7.37
7.67
0.65
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Sushant Mohan Lal
Independent Director
G Venkateswara Rao
Independent Director
Lakshmi Vijaya Nimmala
Independent Director
Gayathri Raghuram
Non Executive Director
Janaki Rama Ajjarapu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Decipher Labs Ltd
Summary
Decipher Labs Ltd. (formerly known as Combat Drugs Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in September, 1986 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.92. The company was promoted by Suchit Mohan Lal and Ajay Karan. The Company is a professionally managed, well established, diversified Public Limited Company, engaged in the Manufacture & Marketing of Pharmaceuticals and allied products and services and providing Services and key Solutions in Information Technology Industry. Since inception, the Company has been manufacturing & marketing its branded formulations and custom manufacturing for various companies besides supplies of various Bulk drugs, chemicals and Finished Formulations. During the years of operations, it has garnered a reputation as a quality provider in the Pharmaceutical industry and the Products marketed by the Company have been well accepted by the Trade and Medical Fraternity across India.?The Company also diversified interest in the field on Information Technology and has developed a name for itself as a key solution provider in the field of associated technologies. It expanded by reviving the Information Technology wing and started dealing and reviving its associations into the Information Technology Industry. To increase presence in the Information Technology segment, the Company acquired Decipher Software Solutions LLC in USA to add good volumes to the overall turnover and Profits of the Company. The Company came out with a publi
Read More
The Decipher Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Decipher Labs Ltd is ₹15.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Decipher Labs Ltd is 391.25 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Decipher Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Decipher Labs Ltd is ₹14.44 and ₹25.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Decipher Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.20%, 3 Years at -50.97%, 1 Year at -35.04%, 6 Month at -12.42%, 3 Month at -4.75% and 1 Month at 1.16%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.