iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Decipher Labs Ltd Share Price

14.95
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.31
  • Day's High16.31
  • 52 Wk High25.75
  • Prev. Close15.65
  • Day's Low14.95
  • 52 Wk Low 14.44
  • Turnover (lac)3.05
  • P/E391.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.65
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Decipher Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

16.31

Prev. Close

15.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3.05

Day's High

16.31

Day's Low

14.95

52 Week's High

25.75

52 Week's Low

14.44

Book Value

8.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.1

P/E

391.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Decipher Labs Ltd Corporate Action

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Decipher Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Decipher Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.42%

Foreign: 16.42%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Decipher Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.17

-1.2

1.42

1.06

Net Worth

8.93

8.9

11.52

11.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.97

1.42

0.5

0.37

yoy growth (%)

-31.43

182.32

34.45

68.17

Raw materials

-0.42

-0.62

-0.4

-0.26

As % of sales

43.52

43.64

80.76

70.5

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.32

-0.24

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.16

0.18

-0.18

Depreciation

-0.04

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

0.52

2.48

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.43

182.32

34.45

68.17

Op profit growth

-90.17

-135.58

140.45

-84.6

EBIT growth

-29.37

-8.16

-198.91

-85.56

Net profit growth

-42.73

-7.89

-198.91

-85.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

35.88

45.57

65.32

55.56

23.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.88

45.57

65.32

55.56

23.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

7.37

7.67

0.65

0.27

View Annually Results

Decipher Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Decipher Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Sushant Mohan Lal

Independent Director

G Venkateswara Rao

Independent Director

Lakshmi Vijaya Nimmala

Independent Director

Gayathri Raghuram

Non Executive Director

Janaki Rama Ajjarapu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Decipher Labs Ltd

Summary

Decipher Labs Ltd. (formerly known as Combat Drugs Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in September, 1986 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.92. The company was promoted by Suchit Mohan Lal and Ajay Karan. The Company is a professionally managed, well established, diversified Public Limited Company, engaged in the Manufacture & Marketing of Pharmaceuticals and allied products and services and providing Services and key Solutions in Information Technology Industry. Since inception, the Company has been manufacturing & marketing its branded formulations and custom manufacturing for various companies besides supplies of various Bulk drugs, chemicals and Finished Formulations. During the years of operations, it has garnered a reputation as a quality provider in the Pharmaceutical industry and the Products marketed by the Company have been well accepted by the Trade and Medical Fraternity across India.?The Company also diversified interest in the field on Information Technology and has developed a name for itself as a key solution provider in the field of associated technologies. It expanded by reviving the Information Technology wing and started dealing and reviving its associations into the Information Technology Industry. To increase presence in the Information Technology segment, the Company acquired Decipher Software Solutions LLC in USA to add good volumes to the overall turnover and Profits of the Company. The Company came out with a publi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Decipher Labs Ltd share price today?

The Decipher Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Decipher Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Decipher Labs Ltd is ₹15.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Decipher Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Decipher Labs Ltd is 391.25 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Decipher Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Decipher Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Decipher Labs Ltd is ₹14.44 and ₹25.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Decipher Labs Ltd?

Decipher Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.20%, 3 Years at -50.97%, 1 Year at -35.04%, 6 Month at -12.42%, 3 Month at -4.75% and 1 Month at 1.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Decipher Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Decipher Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Decipher Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.