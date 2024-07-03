Decipher Labs Ltd Summary

Decipher Labs Ltd. (formerly known as Combat Drugs Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in September, 1986 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.92. The company was promoted by Suchit Mohan Lal and Ajay Karan. The Company is a professionally managed, well established, diversified Public Limited Company, engaged in the Manufacture & Marketing of Pharmaceuticals and allied products and services and providing Services and key Solutions in Information Technology Industry. Since inception, the Company has been manufacturing & marketing its branded formulations and custom manufacturing for various companies besides supplies of various Bulk drugs, chemicals and Finished Formulations. During the years of operations, it has garnered a reputation as a quality provider in the Pharmaceutical industry and the Products marketed by the Company have been well accepted by the Trade and Medical Fraternity across India.?The Company also diversified interest in the field on Information Technology and has developed a name for itself as a key solution provider in the field of associated technologies. It expanded by reviving the Information Technology wing and started dealing and reviving its associations into the Information Technology Industry. To increase presence in the Information Technology segment, the Company acquired Decipher Software Solutions LLC in USA to add good volumes to the overall turnover and Profits of the Company. The Company came out with a public issue of 23.23 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.32 cr in Nov.94. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 3.25-cr project to expand the existing manufacturing facilities for pharmaceutical formulations and to diversify into the manufacture of sterile powder injectables.CDL started commercial production in Jul.87 on a loan-licence basis. The company acquired a full-fledged manufacturing unit located at Balanagar, Hyderabad, on lease from Fairchild Laboratories and commenced commercial production in Aug.88. In Jul.92 the manufacturing activities were shifted to the present leased premises at Kushaiguda, Hyderabad. In this unit various pharmaceutical formulations such as tablets, capsules and liquids are being manufactured. The product range of CDL comprises vital anti-bacterial drugs, antibiotic drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, haematenic drugs and protein tonic. CDL has developed in-house technology for the manufacture of dispersible and sustained release formulations. The company is exploring the possibilities of exporting its products to Nigeria and West Indies. During the year 1995-96, the expansion programme undertaken by the company was successfully completed and the unit at Yellampet has become operational.During 1996-97, the company has expanded its operations to new areas. It has expanded its product range by introduction of Liquid Orals. The product HB 2 has been well accepted in the market. The company has also filled its application for obtaining the (c)GMP and WHO GMP Certificate.