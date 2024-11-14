Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer W.E.F. 01-01-2025

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Decipher Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Decipher Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Decipher Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Revised outcome to rectify the typographical error (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of Decipher Labs Limited at its meeting held on Tuesday, the 30th day of April, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company considered and approved the following: 1. Change in Registered and Corporate Office address of the Company w.e.f. 01.05.2024 from 4th Floor, Plot No. 94, Sagar Society, Banjara Hills, Road No.2, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 500034 to: A-2, Q2, 5th Floor, Cyber Towers, Hitech City, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500081

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024