Decipher Labs Ltd Board Meeting

15.28
(2.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:35:00 AM

Decipher Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer W.E.F. 01-01-2025
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Decipher Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Decipher Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Decipher Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Revised outcome to rectify the typographical error (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of Decipher Labs Limited at its meeting held on Tuesday, the 30th day of April, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company considered and approved the following: 1. Change in Registered and Corporate Office address of the Company w.e.f. 01.05.2024 from 4th Floor, Plot No. 94, Sagar Society, Banjara Hills, Road No.2, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 500034 to: A-2, Q2, 5th Floor, Cyber Towers, Hitech City, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500081
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Decipher Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of Decipher Labs Limited at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th day of February, 2024 at 5.00 P.M. at registered office of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 considered and approved the following: 1. Un- Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (Attached) 2. Limited Review Report (standalone and consolidated) for the Quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (Attached) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

Decipher Labs: Related News

No Record Found

