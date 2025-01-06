iifl-logo-icon 1
Decipher Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.29
(-2.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.16

0.18

-0.18

Depreciation

-0.04

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

0.52

2.48

-0.14

Other operating items

Operating

-0.08

0.68

2.66

-0.32

Capital expenditure

0.19

0.11

0

-0.12

Free cash flow

0.1

0.79

2.66

-0.44

Equity raised

1.93

-2.97

-12.12

-11.75

Investing

0

8.41

0

0

Financing

0.37

0.36

0.18

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.4

6.58

-9.28

-12.15

