Decipher Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.16
0.18
-0.18
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
0.52
2.48
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-0.08
0.68
2.66
-0.32
Capital expenditure
0.19
0.11
0
-0.12
Free cash flow
0.1
0.79
2.66
-0.44
Equity raised
1.93
-2.97
-12.12
-11.75
Investing
0
8.41
0
0
Financing
0.37
0.36
0.18
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.4
6.58
-9.28
-12.15
