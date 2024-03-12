The board in their Board Meeting held today approved the split of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:10 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th March, 2024 to transact the business as per the agenda annexed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DHATRE UDYOG LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DHATRE UDYOG LTD (540080) RECORD DATE 29.03.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 28/03/2024 DR-601/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE715T01023 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 28/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.03.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240315-64 dated March 15,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: Company Name & Scrip Code DHATRE UDYOG LTD (540080) New ISIN No. INE715T01031 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 28-03-2024 (DR- 601/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.03.2024)