|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|26 Jun 2023
|14 Jul 2023
|20 Jul 2023
|This is to inform you that the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday 20th July 2023 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM)) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules framed there under and Regulation 42 (5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Friday July 14 2023 to Thursday July 20 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.