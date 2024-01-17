This is to inform you that the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday 20th July 2023 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM)) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules framed there under and Regulation 42 (5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Friday July 14 2023 to Thursday July 20 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.