Embassy Office Parks REIT Balance Sheet

379.8
(2.27%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28,826.21

28,826.21

28,826.21

28,826.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4,620.95

-3,768.95

-3,023.39

-2,268.29

Net Worth

24,205.26

25,057.26

25,802.82

26,557.92

Minority Interest

Debt

9,144.66

9,465.78

7,449.13

8,331.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33,349.92

34,523.04

33,251.95

34,889.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

24,543.99

24,626.09

23,933.35

24,173.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8,287.23

9,368.94

8,798.56

9,998.75

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8,305.83

9,399.81

8,854.97

10,048.06

Sundry Creditors

-0.27

-0.78

-0.88

-0.26

Creditor Days

0.15

0.07

Other Current Liabilities

-18.33

-30.09

-55.53

-49.05

Cash

518.71

528.02

520.05

717.13

Total Assets

33,349.93

34,523.05

33,251.96

34,889.83

