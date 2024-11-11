Embassy Office Parks REIT Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28,826.21
28,826.21
28,826.21
28,826.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4,620.95
-3,768.95
-3,023.39
-2,268.29
Net Worth
24,205.26
25,057.26
25,802.82
26,557.92
Minority Interest
Debt
9,144.66
9,465.78
7,449.13
8,331.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33,349.92
34,523.04
33,251.95
34,889.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
24,543.99
24,626.09
23,933.35
24,173.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8,287.23
9,368.94
8,798.56
9,998.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8,305.83
9,399.81
8,854.97
10,048.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.27
-0.78
-0.88
-0.26
Creditor Days
0.15
0.07
Other Current Liabilities
-18.33
-30.09
-55.53
-49.05
Cash
518.71
528.02
520.05
717.13
Total Assets
33,349.93
34,523.05
33,251.96
34,889.83
Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.Read More
