Summary

Embassy Property Developments Private Limited (EPDPL) and BRE/Mauritius Investments (BMI) collectively known as (the Sponsors or the Co-Sponsors) set up the Embassy Office Parks REIT on March 30, 2017 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 pursuant to a Trust Deed dated March 30, 2017 as amended on September 11, 2018. The Embassy Office Parks REIT was registered with SEBI on August 3, 2017 under Regulation 6 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. SEBI took on record the addition of the Blackstone Sponsor to the sponsors of the Embassy REIT. The Trustee to Embassy Office Parks REIT is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee) and the Manager for Embassy Office Parks REIT is Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (the Manager or EOPMSPL). EOPMSPL has been appointed as the Manager to the Embassy REIT. EOPMSPL is held by the Embassy Sponsor and certain entities forming part of the Blackstone Sponsor Group. Axis Trustee Services Limited has been appointed as the Trustee to the Embassy REIT.Embassy REIT is Indias first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 45.4 million square feet (msf) portfolio of nine infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Indias best-performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Embassy REITs portfolio comprises 36.5 msf

