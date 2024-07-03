iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Embassy Office Parks REIT Share Price

369.81
(-0.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:52 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open372.75
  • Day's High374.1
  • 52 Wk High405
  • Prev. Close370.28
  • Day's Low369.8
  • 52 Wk Low 324.1
  • Turnover (lac)725.06
  • P/E46.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-36.36
  • EPS8.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35,054.06
  • Div. Yield7.26
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Embassy Office Parks REIT KEY RATIOS

Sector

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Open

372.75

Prev. Close

370.28

Turnover(Lac.)

725.06

Day's High

374.1

Day's Low

369.8

52 Week's High

405

52 Week's Low

324.1

Book Value

-36.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35,054.06

P/E

46.31

EPS

8.01

Divi. Yield

7.26

Embassy Office Parks REIT Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.83

Record Date: 29 Oct, 2024

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jun, 2024

arrow

Embassy Office Parks REIT NEWS AND UPDATE

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:40 PM

Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Embassy Office Parks REIT SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.68%

Foreign: 7.68%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 74.79%

Institutions: 74.79%

Non-Institutions: 17.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Embassy Office Parks REIT FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28,826.21

28,826.21

28,826.21

28,826.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4,620.95

-3,768.95

-3,023.39

-2,268.29

Net Worth

24,205.26

25,057.26

25,802.82

26,557.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2,105.45

1,220.9

0

yoy growth (%)

72.45

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

1,344.27

451.22

488.51

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

-4.53

-3.77

-7.11

Working capital

-138.61

474.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

72.45

0

Op profit growth

116.33

-1,076.01

EBIT growth

116.1

19.07

Net profit growth

199.42

-7.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,815.74

3,531.88

3,052.59

2,457.44

2,192.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,815.74

3,531.88

3,052.59

2,457.44

2,192.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

161.74

109.54

133.16

120.85

168.23

View Annually Results

Embassy Office Parks REIT Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

370.28

46.3135,158.33-12.017.26381.61-47.18

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

369.21

27.3821,906.09197.871.29291.79276.31

Nexus Select Trust

NXST

139.7

20.4221,217.58254.411.49307.06100.15

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

281.31

37.9817,105.19166.30114.88276.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Embassy Office Parks REIT

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jitendra Virwani

Director

Tuhin Parikh

Director

Aditya Virwani

Director

ROBERT CHRISTOPHER HEADY

Independent Director

Ranjan Pai

Independent Director

Punita Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Vivek Mehra

Independent Director

Anuj Puri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinitha Menon.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Embassy Office Parks REIT

Summary

Embassy Property Developments Private Limited (EPDPL) and BRE/Mauritius Investments (BMI) collectively known as (the Sponsors or the Co-Sponsors) set up the Embassy Office Parks REIT on March 30, 2017 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 pursuant to a Trust Deed dated March 30, 2017 as amended on September 11, 2018. The Embassy Office Parks REIT was registered with SEBI on August 3, 2017 under Regulation 6 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. SEBI took on record the addition of the Blackstone Sponsor to the sponsors of the Embassy REIT. The Trustee to Embassy Office Parks REIT is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee) and the Manager for Embassy Office Parks REIT is Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (the Manager or EOPMSPL). EOPMSPL has been appointed as the Manager to the Embassy REIT. EOPMSPL is held by the Embassy Sponsor and certain entities forming part of the Blackstone Sponsor Group. Axis Trustee Services Limited has been appointed as the Trustee to the Embassy REIT.Embassy REIT is Indias first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 45.4 million square feet (msf) portfolio of nine infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Indias best-performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Embassy REITs portfolio comprises 36.5 msf
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Embassy Office Parks REIT share price today?

The Embassy Office Parks REIT shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹369.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹35054.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

The PE and PB ratios of Embassy Office Parks REIT is 46.31 and -7.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Embassy Office Parks REIT stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹324.1 and ₹405 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

Embassy Office Parks REIT's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.69%, 3 Years at 2.92%, 1 Year at 11.82%, 6 Month at 4.17%, 3 Month at -5.90% and 1 Month at 0.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Embassy Office Parks REIT?

The shareholding pattern of Embassy Office Parks REIT is as follows:
Promoters - 7.69 %
Institutions - 74.79 %
Public - 17.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Embassy Office Parks REIT

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.