SectorReal Estate Investment Trusts
Open₹372.75
Prev. Close₹370.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹725.06
Day's High₹374.1
Day's Low₹369.8
52 Week's High₹405
52 Week's Low₹324.1
Book Value₹-36.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35,054.06
P/E46.31
EPS8.01
Divi. Yield7.26
Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28,826.21
28,826.21
28,826.21
28,826.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4,620.95
-3,768.95
-3,023.39
-2,268.29
Net Worth
24,205.26
25,057.26
25,802.82
26,557.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2,105.45
1,220.9
0
yoy growth (%)
72.45
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
1,344.27
451.22
488.51
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
-4.53
-3.77
-7.11
Working capital
-138.61
474.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
72.45
0
Op profit growth
116.33
-1,076.01
EBIT growth
116.1
19.07
Net profit growth
199.42
-7.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,815.74
3,531.88
3,052.59
2,457.44
2,192.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,815.74
3,531.88
3,052.59
2,457.44
2,192.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
161.74
109.54
133.16
120.85
168.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
370.28
|46.31
|35,158.33
|-12.01
|7.26
|381.61
|-47.18
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
369.21
|27.38
|21,906.09
|197.87
|1.29
|291.79
|276.31
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
139.7
|20.42
|21,217.58
|254.41
|1.49
|307.06
|100.15
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
281.31
|37.98
|17,105.19
|166.3
|0
|114.88
|276.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jitendra Virwani
Director
Tuhin Parikh
Director
Aditya Virwani
Director
ROBERT CHRISTOPHER HEADY
Independent Director
Ranjan Pai
Independent Director
Punita Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Vivek Mehra
Independent Director
Anuj Puri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinitha Menon.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Embassy Office Parks REIT
Summary
Embassy Property Developments Private Limited (EPDPL) and BRE/Mauritius Investments (BMI) collectively known as (the Sponsors or the Co-Sponsors) set up the Embassy Office Parks REIT on March 30, 2017 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 pursuant to a Trust Deed dated March 30, 2017 as amended on September 11, 2018. The Embassy Office Parks REIT was registered with SEBI on August 3, 2017 under Regulation 6 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. SEBI took on record the addition of the Blackstone Sponsor to the sponsors of the Embassy REIT. The Trustee to Embassy Office Parks REIT is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee) and the Manager for Embassy Office Parks REIT is Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (the Manager or EOPMSPL). EOPMSPL has been appointed as the Manager to the Embassy REIT. EOPMSPL is held by the Embassy Sponsor and certain entities forming part of the Blackstone Sponsor Group. Axis Trustee Services Limited has been appointed as the Trustee to the Embassy REIT.Embassy REIT is Indias first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 45.4 million square feet (msf) portfolio of nine infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Indias best-performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Embassy REITs portfolio comprises 36.5 msf
Read More
The Embassy Office Parks REIT shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹369.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹35054.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Embassy Office Parks REIT is 46.31 and -7.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Embassy Office Parks REIT stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Embassy Office Parks REIT is ₹324.1 and ₹405 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Embassy Office Parks REIT's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.69%, 3 Years at 2.92%, 1 Year at 11.82%, 6 Month at 4.17%, 3 Month at -5.90% and 1 Month at 0.56%.
