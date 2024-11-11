Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2,105.45
1,220.9
0
yoy growth (%)
72.45
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Other costs
-123.09
-304.56
-93.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.84
24.94
0
Operating profit
1,982.35
916.33
-93.88
OPM
94.15
75.05
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
-646.23
-469.86
-285.03
Other income
8.15
4.75
867.43
Profit before tax
1,344.27
451.22
488.51
Taxes
-4.53
-3.77
-7.11
Tax rate
-0.33
-0.83
-1.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,339.74
447.44
481.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1,339.74
447.44
481.39
yoy growth (%)
199.42
-7.05
NPM
63.63
36.64
0
Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.Read More
