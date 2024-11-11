iifl-logo-icon 1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2,105.45

1,220.9

0

yoy growth (%)

72.45

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Other costs

-123.09

-304.56

-93.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.84

24.94

0

Operating profit

1,982.35

916.33

-93.88

OPM

94.15

75.05

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Interest expense

-646.23

-469.86

-285.03

Other income

8.15

4.75

867.43

Profit before tax

1,344.27

451.22

488.51

Taxes

-4.53

-3.77

-7.11

Tax rate

-0.33

-0.83

-1.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,339.74

447.44

481.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1,339.74

447.44

481.39

yoy growth (%)

199.42

-7.05

NPM

63.63

36.64

0

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

11 Nov 2024|12:40 PM

Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.

Read More

