iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Embassy Office Parks REIT Key Ratios

376.85
(0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Embassy Office Parks REIT

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.21

14.57

0

Op profit growth

29.15

24.25

-15,851.49

EBIT growth

25.29

22.73

-11,309.43

Net profit growth

27.21

-8.77

-8,203.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

78.23

75.24

69.37

0

EBIT margin

53.34

52.88

49.37

0

Net profit margin

29.1

28.41

35.69

0

RoCE

3.73

3.41

3.12

RoNW

0.83

0.7

0.84

RoA

0.5

0.45

0.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

21.76

21.48

24.39

0

Cash EPS

0.96

1.34

3.07

-0.12

Book value per share

273.09

285.82

289.21

296.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

383.31

241.64

114.25

P/B

1.36

1.13

1.21

EV/EBIDTA

19.28

21.68

20.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.98

-8.48

-4.42

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

6.45

5.31

4.91

0

Inventory days

0.13

0.17

0.15

0

Creditor days

-185.47

-125.08

-58.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.96

-2.01

-2.78

0

Net debt / equity

0.44

0.35

0.24

0.11

Net debt / op. profit

4.82

5.25

3.63

-290.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.27

-0.14

-0.55

0

Employee costs

-0.74

-0.91

-1.75

0

Other costs

-20.74

-23.69

-28.31

0

Embassy Off.REIT : related Articles

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:40 PM

Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Embassy Office Parks REIT

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.