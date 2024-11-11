Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.21
14.57
0
Op profit growth
29.15
24.25
-15,851.49
EBIT growth
25.29
22.73
-11,309.43
Net profit growth
27.21
-8.77
-8,203.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
78.23
75.24
69.37
0
EBIT margin
53.34
52.88
49.37
0
Net profit margin
29.1
28.41
35.69
0
RoCE
3.73
3.41
3.12
RoNW
0.83
0.7
0.84
RoA
0.5
0.45
0.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
21.76
21.48
24.39
0
Cash EPS
0.96
1.34
3.07
-0.12
Book value per share
273.09
285.82
289.21
296.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
383.31
241.64
114.25
P/B
1.36
1.13
1.21
EV/EBIDTA
19.28
21.68
20.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.98
-8.48
-4.42
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6.45
5.31
4.91
0
Inventory days
0.13
0.17
0.15
0
Creditor days
-185.47
-125.08
-58.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.96
-2.01
-2.78
0
Net debt / equity
0.44
0.35
0.24
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
4.82
5.25
3.63
-290.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.27
-0.14
-0.55
0
Employee costs
-0.74
-0.91
-1.75
0
Other costs
-20.74
-23.69
-28.31
0
Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.