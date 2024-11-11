Embassy Office Parks REIT Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
1,344.27
451.22
488.51
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
-4.53
-3.77
-7.11
Working capital
-138.61
474.39
Other operating items
Operating
1,201.13
921.83
Capital expenditure
0
0
Free cash flow
1,201.13
921.83
Equity raised
-6,631.42
2,319.9
Investing
-240.6
5,094.39
Financing
-882.78
4,430.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6,553.67
12,766.16
Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.Read More
