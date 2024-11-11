iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Embassy Office Parks REIT Cash Flow Statement

369.56
(-0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Embassy Office Parks REIT

Embassy Off.REIT FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

1,344.27

451.22

488.51

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

-4.53

-3.77

-7.11

Working capital

-138.61

474.39

Other operating items

Operating

1,201.13

921.83

Capital expenditure

0

0

Free cash flow

1,201.13

921.83

Equity raised

-6,631.42

2,319.9

Investing

-240.6

5,094.39

Financing

-882.78

4,430.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6,553.67

12,766.16

Embassy Off.REIT : related Articles

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:40 PM

Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Embassy Office Parks REIT

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.