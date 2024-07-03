iifl-logo-icon 1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Half Yearly Results

371.22
(0.24%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:39:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,996.26

1,946.95

1,868.79

1,787.83

1,744.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,996.26

1,946.95

1,868.79

1,787.83

1,744.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

90.79

86.33

75.4

64.21

45.33

Total Income

2,087.05

2,033.28

1,944.2

1,852.04

1,789.38

Total Expenditure

477.96

462.08

453.78

456.91

418.26

PBIDT

1,609.09

1,571.21

1,490.42

1,395.13

1,371.12

Interest

637.01

569.64

517.6

498.87

477.2

PBDT

972.08

1,001.57

972.82

896.26

893.92

Depreciation

665.9

420.57

464.75

629.58

498.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

83.35

76.45

66.32

60.58

92.19

Deferred Tax

-1,486.29

-8.77

-8.96

7.45

-4.4

Reported Profit After Tax

1,709.12

513.32

450.71

198.66

307.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,709.12

513.32

450.71

198.66

307.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,709.12

513.32

450.71

198.66

307.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

18.03

5.42

4.75

2.1

3.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

1.94

0

3.64

0

1.82

Equity

28,826.21

28,826.21

28,826.21

28,826.21

28,826.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

80.6

80.7

79.75

78.03

78.61

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

85.61

26.36

24.11

11.11

17.61

