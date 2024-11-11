iifl-logo-icon 1
Embassy Office Parks REIT EGM

376.85
(0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Embassy Off.REIT CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Director(s) of the company. Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Arvind Kathpalia as Non- Executive Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 04, 2024. Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue
EGM6 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
Notice of the EM scheduled to be held on Monday, April 29, 2024, together with the annexures thereto, as Appendix V (EM Notice). Unitholders may also refer to the EM Notice for details of the Proposed Acquisition. Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 29/04/2024 Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

Embassy Off.REIT: Related News

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

11 Nov 2024|12:40 PM

Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.

