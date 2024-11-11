Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting schedule for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.. Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024,held on October 24, 2024.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Embassy REIT has informed the Exchange regarding the Board Schedule for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Embassy REIT has informed the Exchange regarding the Board Meeting schedule for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Issue of units through Institutional placement on 06/04/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024