Embassy Office Parks REIT Board Meeting

Embassy Off.REIT CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024.
Board Meeting24 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting schedule for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.. Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024,held on October 24, 2024.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting25 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Embassy REIT has informed the Exchange regarding the Board Schedule for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Embassy REIT has informed the Exchange regarding the Board Meeting schedule for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting6 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Issue of units through Institutional placement on 06/04/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting schedule for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024) Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Embassy Off.REIT: Related News

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

11 Nov 2024|12:40 PM

Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.

