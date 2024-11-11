|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting schedule for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.. Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024,held on October 24, 2024.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Embassy REIT has informed the Exchange regarding the Board Schedule for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Embassy REIT has informed the Exchange regarding the Board Meeting schedule for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024) Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Issue of units through Institutional placement on 06/04/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting schedule for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024) Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
