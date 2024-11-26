iifl-logo-icon 1
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd AGM

280.6
(5.31%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:56 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd: Related News

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

26 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

25 Nov 2024|02:42 PM

The IPO's price band has been set between ₹140-148 per share.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 1.65 Times

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 1.65 Times

22 Nov 2024|03:29 PM

As of 3:36 pm, The retail Investors portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the NII portion was subscribed 2.01 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.78 times.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

22 Nov 2024|01:30 PM

The company has announced a price band in the IPO that is priced at between ₹140 to ₹148 per share and plans to raise ₹650 crore in the issue.

