Facor Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.72
19.72
19.72
19.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
133.26
168.76
144.98
127.32
Net Worth
152.98
188.48
164.7
147.04
Minority Interest
Debt
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.77
0.86
1.07
1.23
Total Liabilities
160.07
195.66
172.09
154.69
Fixed Assets
107.73
111.27
110.52
132.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.53
9.03
2.66
7.7
Networking Capital
30.5
66.11
50.31
14.55
Inventories
3
13.4
9.95
2.11
Inventory Days
5.36
Sundry Debtors
44.13
52.38
23.64
22.07
Debtor Days
56.07
Other Current Assets
23.35
58.68
56.26
49.36
Sundry Creditors
-23.76
-32.3
-10.9
-20.74
Creditor Days
52.69
Other Current Liabilities
-16.22
-26.05
-28.64
-38.25
Cash
4.31
9.26
8.61
0.2
Total Assets
160.07
195.67
172.1
154.69
