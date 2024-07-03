iifl-logo-icon 1
Facor Alloys Ltd Share Price

5.1
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.25
  • Day's High5.25
  • 52 Wk High12.25
  • Prev. Close5.23
  • Day's Low5.04
  • 52 Wk Low 4.87
  • Turnover (lac)5.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)99.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Facor Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

5.25

Prev. Close

5.23

Turnover(Lac.)

5.26

Day's High

5.25

Day's Low

5.04

52 Week's High

12.25

52 Week's Low

4.87

Book Value

6.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

99.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Facor Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Facor Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Facor Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 55.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Facor Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.72

19.72

19.72

19.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

133.26

168.76

144.98

127.32

Net Worth

152.98

188.48

164.7

147.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.66

291.39

311.5

132.78

yoy growth (%)

-50.69

-6.45

134.58

7,068.4

Raw materials

-46.45

-115.6

-105.5

-59.69

As % of sales

32.33

39.67

33.86

44.95

Employee costs

-17.24

-18.04

-20.22

-13.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.11

16.7

0.99

0.19

Depreciation

-2

-2.39

-2.46

-2.58

Tax paid

2.13

-12.01

3.02

0.39

Working capital

8.85

-4.73

-18.41

-87.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.69

-6.45

134.58

7,068.4

Op profit growth

59.62

-133.47

4.76

-183.43

EBIT growth

-133.1

16.23

6.2

-224.92

Net profit growth

-95.7

254.48

291.19

-105.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

153.79

320.99

258.64

143.67

291.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

153.79

320.99

258.64

143.67

291.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.5

5.13

27

12.47

36.55

Facor Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

901.3

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.7

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

41.55

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.47

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

155

60.08203.051.090064.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Facor Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R K Saraf

Independent Director

A S Kapre

Independent Director

Urmila Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Ashim Saraf

Independent Director

M B Thaker

Non Executive Director

Manoj Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Facor Alloys Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in year 2004, Facor Alloys Limited is the largest producers and exporters of Ferro Alloys, an essential ingredient for manufacture of Steel and Stainless Steel. The Company is a manufacturer of carbon, alloy, stainless and special steel. It operates in steel product segment. Besides, it is also engaged in conversion of High Carbon Ferro Chrome and Silico Manganese.The Companys products include stainless steel, alloy steel, valve steel, free cutting steel, semi free cutting steel, silico manganese steel, carbon manganese steel and carbon steel. Stainless steel includes austenitic stainless steel, martensetic stainless steel, ferritic stainless steel, heat resisting steel, valve steel, duplex steel and precipitation hardening.Shri Durgaprasad ji Saraf the Promoter, took the initiative and pioneered in manganese ore mining and commissioned 3 submerged electric arc furnaces of 7.5MVA each in Garividi, Vizianagaram District, 85 KM north of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company commissioned the fourth submerged arc furnace of 12MVA, for production of HC Ferro Chrome and an open arc slag furnace of 8MVA for production of LC Ferro Chrome.The Company indigenously developed its own technology and commissioned the 16MVA submerged arc furnace for the production of HC Ferro Chrome in 1981. It has currently an installed production capacity of 72,000 tons per year.In April 2011, the Company acquired BEC Power Pvt. Ltd.Apart from this, the Company has suppor
Company FAQs

What is the Facor Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Facor Alloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Facor Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Facor Alloys Ltd is ₹99.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Facor Alloys Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Facor Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Facor Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Facor Alloys Ltd is ₹4.87 and ₹12.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Facor Alloys Ltd?

Facor Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.34%, 3 Years at -13.60%, 1 Year at -33.96%, 6 Month at -31.90%, 3 Month at -17.12% and 1 Month at -11.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Facor Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Facor Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.29 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 55.53 %

