SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹5.25
Prev. Close₹5.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.26
Day's High₹5.25
Day's Low₹5.04
52 Week's High₹12.25
52 Week's Low₹4.87
Book Value₹6.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)99.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.72
19.72
19.72
19.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
133.26
168.76
144.98
127.32
Net Worth
152.98
188.48
164.7
147.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.66
291.39
311.5
132.78
yoy growth (%)
-50.69
-6.45
134.58
7,068.4
Raw materials
-46.45
-115.6
-105.5
-59.69
As % of sales
32.33
39.67
33.86
44.95
Employee costs
-17.24
-18.04
-20.22
-13.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.11
16.7
0.99
0.19
Depreciation
-2
-2.39
-2.46
-2.58
Tax paid
2.13
-12.01
3.02
0.39
Working capital
8.85
-4.73
-18.41
-87.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.69
-6.45
134.58
7,068.4
Op profit growth
59.62
-133.47
4.76
-183.43
EBIT growth
-133.1
16.23
6.2
-224.92
Net profit growth
-95.7
254.48
291.19
-105.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
153.79
320.99
258.64
143.67
291.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
153.79
320.99
258.64
143.67
291.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.5
5.13
27
12.47
36.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
901.3
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.7
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
41.55
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.47
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
155
|60.08
|203.05
|1.09
|0
|0
|64.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R K Saraf
Independent Director
A S Kapre
Independent Director
Urmila Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Ashim Saraf
Independent Director
M B Thaker
Non Executive Director
Manoj Saraf
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Facor Alloys Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in year 2004, Facor Alloys Limited is the largest producers and exporters of Ferro Alloys, an essential ingredient for manufacture of Steel and Stainless Steel. The Company is a manufacturer of carbon, alloy, stainless and special steel. It operates in steel product segment. Besides, it is also engaged in conversion of High Carbon Ferro Chrome and Silico Manganese.The Companys products include stainless steel, alloy steel, valve steel, free cutting steel, semi free cutting steel, silico manganese steel, carbon manganese steel and carbon steel. Stainless steel includes austenitic stainless steel, martensetic stainless steel, ferritic stainless steel, heat resisting steel, valve steel, duplex steel and precipitation hardening.Shri Durgaprasad ji Saraf the Promoter, took the initiative and pioneered in manganese ore mining and commissioned 3 submerged electric arc furnaces of 7.5MVA each in Garividi, Vizianagaram District, 85 KM north of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company commissioned the fourth submerged arc furnace of 12MVA, for production of HC Ferro Chrome and an open arc slag furnace of 8MVA for production of LC Ferro Chrome.The Company indigenously developed its own technology and commissioned the 16MVA submerged arc furnace for the production of HC Ferro Chrome in 1981. It has currently an installed production capacity of 72,000 tons per year.In April 2011, the Company acquired BEC Power Pvt. Ltd.Apart from this, the Company has suppor
Read More
The Facor Alloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Facor Alloys Ltd is ₹99.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Facor Alloys Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Facor Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Facor Alloys Ltd is ₹4.87 and ₹12.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Facor Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.34%, 3 Years at -13.60%, 1 Year at -33.96%, 6 Month at -31.90%, 3 Month at -17.12% and 1 Month at -11.66%.
