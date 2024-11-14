|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|FACOR ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Results - Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|FACOR ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|FACOR ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. Appointment of Mr. Ashish Santosh Agrawal (DIN: 02148665) as a Whole-time Director (Executive Director) with effect from 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Additional Directors
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|FACOR ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.