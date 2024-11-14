iifl-logo-icon 1
Facor Alloys Ltd Board Meeting

Facor Alloys CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
FACOR ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Results - Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
FACOR ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
FACOR ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. Appointment of Mr. Ashish Santosh Agrawal (DIN: 02148665) as a Whole-time Director (Executive Director) with effect from 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Appointment of Additional Directors
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
FACOR ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

