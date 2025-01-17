iifl-logo-icon 1
Facor Alloys Ltd Key Ratios

4.64
(-0.22%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.69

-6.45

134.58

7,068.39

Op profit growth

46.33

-139.89

6.9

-174.16

EBIT growth

-132.35

33.07

7.14

-170.04

Net profit growth

-103.89

670.95

-623.5

-98.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.39

-2.15

5.05

11.08

EBIT margin

-4.97

7.58

5.33

11.67

Net profit margin

-0.31

3.94

0.47

-0.21

RoCE

-4.28

12.11

7.96

7.5

RoNW

-0.07

2.02

0.29

-0.06

RoA

-0.06

1.57

0.17

-0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.03

0.6

0.02

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.12

0.45

-0.07

-0.15

Book value per share

7.91

8.04

6.46

6.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

-67.33

1.78

122.5

0

P/CEPS

-16.11

2.34

-32.77

-25.73

P/B

0.25

0.13

0.37

0.64

EV/EBIDTA

-10.43

1.54

6.16

9.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.2

-66.51

-225.07

-22.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

41.5

18.16

18.87

22.88

Inventory days

10.42

17.26

23.3

44.14

Creditor days

-59.13

-32.77

-28.22

-43.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.81

-5.47

-0.92

-0.89

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.11

0.57

0.75

Net debt / op. profit

-1.54

-2.75

4.61

6.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.33

-39.67

-33.86

-44.95

Employee costs

-12

-6.2

-6.56

-10.25

Other costs

-62.05

-56.27

-54.51

-33.7

