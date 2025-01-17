Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.69
-6.45
134.58
7,068.39
Op profit growth
46.33
-139.89
6.9
-174.16
EBIT growth
-132.35
33.07
7.14
-170.04
Net profit growth
-103.89
670.95
-623.5
-98.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.39
-2.15
5.05
11.08
EBIT margin
-4.97
7.58
5.33
11.67
Net profit margin
-0.31
3.94
0.47
-0.21
RoCE
-4.28
12.11
7.96
7.5
RoNW
-0.07
2.02
0.29
-0.06
RoA
-0.06
1.57
0.17
-0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.03
0.6
0.02
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.12
0.45
-0.07
-0.15
Book value per share
7.91
8.04
6.46
6.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
-67.33
1.78
122.5
0
P/CEPS
-16.11
2.34
-32.77
-25.73
P/B
0.25
0.13
0.37
0.64
EV/EBIDTA
-10.43
1.54
6.16
9.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.2
-66.51
-225.07
-22.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.5
18.16
18.87
22.88
Inventory days
10.42
17.26
23.3
44.14
Creditor days
-59.13
-32.77
-28.22
-43.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.81
-5.47
-0.92
-0.89
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.11
0.57
0.75
Net debt / op. profit
-1.54
-2.75
4.61
6.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.33
-39.67
-33.86
-44.95
Employee costs
-12
-6.2
-6.56
-10.25
Other costs
-62.05
-56.27
-54.51
-33.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.