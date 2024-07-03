iifl-logo-icon 1
Facor Alloys Ltd Quarterly Results

5.03
(-1.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0.42

7.1

48.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.42

7.1

48.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

9.83

0.45

1.18

7.2

Total Income

0.16

9.83

0.87

8.28

55.31

Total Expenditure

26.16

3.77

5.66

15.14

56.57

PBIDT

-26

6.06

-4.78

-6.86

-1.26

Interest

0.48

0.72

1.42

0.67

0.36

PBDT

-26.48

5.34

-6.21

-7.53

-1.62

Depreciation

0.37

0.41

0.49

0.51

0.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.78

-1.32

-1.8

-1.48

-2.11

Reported Profit After Tax

-26.07

6.24

-4.9

-6.56

0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

0.62

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-26.07

6.25

-4.87

-6.52

-0.47

Extra-ordinary Items

-23.27

-0.01

-0.83

-2.61

6.67

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.8

6.26

-4.04

-3.91

-7.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.33

0.32

-0.25

-0.33

-0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.55

19.55

19.55

19.55

19.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-1,138.09

-96.61

-2.61

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-1,478.57

-106.05

-3.36

PATM(%)

0

0

-1,166.66

-92.39

0.33

