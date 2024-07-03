Facor Alloys Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0.42
7.1
48.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.42
7.1
48.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
9.83
0.45
1.18
7.2
Total Income
0.16
9.83
0.87
8.28
55.31
Total Expenditure
26.16
3.77
5.66
15.14
56.57
PBIDT
-26
6.06
-4.78
-6.86
-1.26
Interest
0.48
0.72
1.42
0.67
0.36
PBDT
-26.48
5.34
-6.21
-7.53
-1.62
Depreciation
0.37
0.41
0.49
0.51
0.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.78
-1.32
-1.8
-1.48
-2.11
Reported Profit After Tax
-26.07
6.24
-4.9
-6.56
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
0.62
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-26.07
6.25
-4.87
-6.52
-0.47
Extra-ordinary Items
-23.27
-0.01
-0.83
-2.61
6.67
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.8
6.26
-4.04
-3.91
-7.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.33
0.32
-0.25
-0.33
-0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.55
19.55
19.55
19.55
19.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-1,138.09
-96.61
-2.61
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-1,478.57
-106.05
-3.36
PATM(%)
0
0
-1,166.66
-92.39
0.33
